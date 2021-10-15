An assistant lecturer has been queried by the management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) for failing to complete his PhD, eleven years after enrolling for the programme

Reports indicate that Malam Waziri Isa Adam was given a study fellowship by ABU with full payment for the programme with extensions but kept on making request

Meanwhile, this new move arose when the lecturer made a fresh request to the university to grant him leave of absence to complete his PhD but was denied

The management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has queried an assistant lecturer with the Department of Mass Communication over his failure to complete his PhD at the University of Lagos, 11 years after he enrolled for the programme.

Daily Trust reports that the lecturer, Malam Waziri Isa Adam, had been awarded a study fellowship by the ABU with full pay from November 21, 2010 to November 22, 2013.

At the request of the lecturer, however, the completed date was extended first to November 21, 2014 and later to November 21, 2015.

The lecturer claimed the university singled him out for query amongst others, concerning an indicting report he recently worked on. Photo credit: The Abusite

The Wednesday, September 29 query signed by M K Yusuf, a Principal Assistant Registrar in the institution, stated that the university had awarded the lecturer an Education Trust Fund Academic Staff Training and Development Intervention in the sum of N1.6million.

It stated that at the lecturer’s request, the university had paid him additional financial support to cover tuition fees, accommodation, books and research costs.

Sources from the university revealed that the query came about after the lecturer again made a request to the university to grant him leave of absence to complete his PhD at UNILAG and also nurture his newspaper, but was denied.

When contacted, Adam described the query and leak of the document as an attempt to blackmail him due to an indicting report he did on the university.

Adam said there were several lecturers within ABU that had yet to complete their programmes even after 18 years but the university had singled him out for a query.

Speaking on what delayed the completion of his programme, he said:

“Two years into the programme I was appointed SA Media to the then VC Abdullahi Mustapha whom I served for two years.

After that, I had financial challenges and couldn’t return for some time but I later returned and couldn’t complete the PhD. I have completed my course work; I have done my research and gone to the field. All I’m waiting to do is put my report into writing and get a date for my defence.”

