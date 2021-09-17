A video of a male lecturer from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) teaching in class with a rap song has gone viral

In the trending video, the academic delivered his teaching content to the students like a rapper performing before a crowd

While some Nigerians argued that the lecturer's style will sink faster into the medulla of the students, others simply loved it

A Nigerian lecturer moved away from the conventional way of delivering lectures to a style that has stunned many people.

The lecturer from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria taught his students in class using a rap song.

The lecturer used his teaching content as verses for the rap Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the man wearing an orange polo on pants and a face cap gesticulated as he flowed with the rap song in the background.

His dressing somewhat gave this feel of being at a show rapping before a thrilled crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The man replaced the song verses with his teaching content.

Social media users react

@cukwittmark stated:

"See cruise, if na me, na once I go stand up.they dance o, we go see who go tire."

@blessin014 wrote:

"And they won't forget what he said. It's not everytime that somebody will be reading library."

@iamqueenmoroti commented:

"My school has backslided, we will report you to senate."

@bless_ed112 remarked:

"Buh this student self I don't understand them anymore. Are you serious at all? Everytime you go dey make video of a lecturer in class. Naso una no get work reach? Just for the gram, I pity una ooo. This is the fourth video about this thing within how many days."

@the_faneonline said:

"When I was in Primary school, The French teacher taught us "What is your name" and "My name is" with Awilo song.. Till now I didn't forget.. I believe in saying "We learn through play and Hardworking."

Nigerian lecturer spotted in video vibing to Rihanna's song in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer was seen vibing to Rihanna's song in class.

In the heartwarming video that was shared by @instablog9ja, class was ongoing but the lecturer decided that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and so he switched to play mode with his students.

The Nasarawa lecturer and students could be seen singing the song while the former danced around the class with happiness written all over him.

The students were happy that their lecturer was entertaining them and they captured the moment on camera.

Source: Legit.ng