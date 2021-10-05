At least 16 Nigerian professors from different areas of specialisations are in the race to emerge as the next vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

All eyes are currently on the various candidates from higher institutions who stand out for their experience and competence as they battle to lead the prestigous university for a single tenure of five years.

In the past months, the process of electing the institution’s VC had been marred with various allegations and engulfed in a series of crises due to clashes and misunderstandings between various interest groups, The Nation reported.

It was gathered that indigenes of Ibadan land under the aegis of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Muslim groups, and have all insisted that it was time for each individual group to produce a VC,

Women also petitioned that a female professor must be considered for the position as they have never been considered at all since the institution’s establishment.

1. Professor Babatunde Ekanola of the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, acting VC

2. Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science;

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

3. Professor Aderemi Raji-Oyelade of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts

4. Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto of the Department of Sociology

5. Professor Emiola Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa of the College of Medicine

6. Professor Temitope Alonge of the University College Hospital (UCH)

7. Professor George Olusegun Ademowo of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutic, Faculty of Basic Medical Science

8. Professor Kolawole Clement Olusegun Olaniran, Department of Teacher Education

9. Professor Ganiyu Adesola Aderounmu

10. Professor Ebenezer Farombi of Biochemistry

11. Professor Hakeem Babatunde Faweyinmi of the University of Port Harcourt

12. Professor Rasaq Olatunde Kalilu of the department of Fine and Applied Arts, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso

13. Professor Anthony Kolawole

14. Professor Oladele Layiwola of the Institute of African Studies

15. Professor Nazeem Oluwafemi Mimiko of the department of International Relations, Obafemi Awolowo University

16. Professor Babatunde Salako

UI, UNILAG rise in world university rankings 2022

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Times Higher Education (THE) had released its 2022 edition of World University Rankings which includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The rankings were conducted based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Ibadan (UI) maintained its top spot in the 2022 world university rankings while the University of Lagos moved a step ahead to rank second in Nigeria and 501–600, out of over 1,600 institutions across the world.

Source: Legit.ng