Professor Kayode Adebowale was on Thursday, October 14, named the 13th VC of the University of Ibadan.

Adebowale is a Professor of Chemistry at the University and the deputy vice-chancellor of administration.

The academic guru is the first Ibadan person to occupy the position of vice-chancellor of the 73-year-old University

Ibadan, Oyo - Professor Kayode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry, University of Ibadan has been named the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that Adebowale defeated the incumbent acting vice-chancellor, Adebola Ekanola, and 14 others in a keenly contested process that took almost one year to resolve.

The University of Ibadan finally names Adebowale as 13th VC. Credit: UI

Source: Facebook

Prior to his emergence as the new vice-chancellor, Adebowale was the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration at the university.

The chairman of the university’s governing council and former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Odigie Oyegun, made the announcement on Thursday, October 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Announcing the new vice-chancellor, Oyegun said Adebowale emerged the best after a thorough process which he noted was witnessed by representatives of the Federal Character Commission and the federal ministry of education

In a statement personally signed by Oyegun to announce the new vice-chancellor, the former APC national chairman said the post of the vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan became vacant on December 1, 2020, adding that in accordance with the provisions of the extant rules, the last governing council initiated the process of the appointment.

He added that the process was, however, aborted by the visitor due to circumstances beyond control, which led to the dissolution of the council at that time.

Oyegun stated that a new governing council was inaugurated in April, 2021 and it decided in its wisdom to start the process afresh, saying that a new advert was placed in July and that after the expiration of the advert, fourteen (14) candidates applied for the position.

He said:

Today Thursday, 14 October 2021 the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board interviewed the eight (8) candidates shortlisted. Two (2) representatives of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education were in attendance. At the end of a very thorough, transparent and highly competitive exercise, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale emerged as the best candidate for the position of Vice Chancellor.

It is, therefore, my pleasure to present to you the new and the 13th vice-chancellor of this great University, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale. We wish him success in his tenure."

The University of Ibadan finally set to announce the name of vice-chancellor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the premier university would welcome the new vice-chancellor to pioneer the affairs of the university for the next five years.

It was reported that the premier university in October 2020, appointed an acting VC to pioneer the affairs of the university following a stalemate that greeted the process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor.

Professor Adebola Ekanola of the Department of Philosophy was appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor lasting six months.

Source: Legit.ng News