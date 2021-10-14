All is now set for the University of Ibadan to name a substantive vice-chancellor for the next five years in office.

The 73-year old university has been under the leadership of an acting vice chancellor for the past few months.

The acting position became imperative due to the inconclusiveness of the selection process in October 2020.

The University of Ibadan will today, Thursday, October 14, 2021, welcome the new vice-chancellor to pioneer the affairs of the university for the next five years.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the premier university in October 2020, appointed an acting VC to pioneer the affairs of the university following a stalemate that greeted the process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor.

Professor Adebola Ekanola of the Department of Philosophy was appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor lasting six months.

However, Professor Ekanola's tenure was extended for another six months because of the unresolved selection process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Moving ahead, the process was resumed following the appointment of a new council chaired by Chief Odigie Oyegun.

Sixteen persons expressed initially expressed interest in becoming the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the premier university.

However, one of the candidates, Professor Remi Raji Oyelade withdrew from the race.

After the screening, eight candidates eight contenders.

The candidates who will appear before the vice-chancellor selection panel today, Thursday, October 14, according to their screening scores are, Professor Adeyinka Aderinto, the acting vice-chancellor, Prof A.B Ekanola, Professor H. Fawehinmi, Professor O. Farounbi, Professor B. Salako, the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor administration, Professor Kayode Adebowale came sixth, Professor G. Aderounmu and O. Ademowo.

The university community and indeed the world await who leads the University of Ibadan for the next five years.

