A young Muslim man accidentally drank water while fasting during Ramadan, prompting concern about the validity of his fast

The young man is bothered about the consequence of what he has done, perhaps he will have to make up for the fast or not

Islamic scholar Mudathir Ishaq states that according to Islamic rulings, if one forgetfully eats, drinks, or engages in intercourse during fasting, the fast remains valid, citing Quranic verses and Hadiths

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

As Ramadan fasting enters Day 11, a young Muslim man said he mistakenly drank water around 12pm on Wednesday, March 20, when fasting was still on.

Accidentally eating or drinking does not invalidate fasting. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this report. Photo credit: Juanmonino

Source: Getty Images

"I was working at home, with a cup of water I didn't finish during the Sahur placed on the table. I unconsciously drank the water (took two gulps) before I remembered that I was observing Ramadan fast.

"Does this make my fasting invalid? I want to know the Islamic ruling on this and what I should do."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Islamic scholar reacts

Mudathir Ishaq is an Islamic scholar and proprietor of Darul Irshaad Islamiyya Lokogoma Abuja.

The Islamic ruling on fasting person who eats or drinks, whether inside or outside Ramadan forgetfully is that his/her fast is valid because Allah says at the end of Soorat al-Baqarah:

“_Our Lord! Punish us not if we forget or fall into error” [al-Baqarah 2:286]

It was narrated in an authentic Hadith from Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“Whoever forgets that he is fasting and eats or drinks, let him complete his fast, for the One Who fed him and gave him to drink was Allah.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

The same applies if he has intercourse because of forgetfulness; his fast is still valid according to the more correct of the two scholarly opinions because of this aayah and this hadeeth, and because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“_Whoever breaks his fast in Ramadan out of forgetfulness, he does not have to make that day up, and he does not have to offer any expiation (kafaarah).” _(Narrated and classed as saheeh by al-Haakim).

This wording includes intercourse and other things that break the fast if the fasting person does them because of forgetfulness. This is from the mercy, bounty and kindness of Allah, for which we praise and thank Him.

Ramadan: Hisbah sends message to non-Muslims

Meanwhile, the Kano State Hisbah Board has urged non-Muslim residents who are not fasting during this period to refrain from openly eating or engaging in activities that may disrespect the Islamic faith or tempt those who are fasting.

Abba Sai’Idu, the board's director-general, mentioned that the enforcement team is conducting more frequent patrols in the city to apprehend any Muslims participating in activities contrary to Islamic customs during the Holy month.

During Ramadan, Muslims must refrain from eating, drinking, sexual activity, smoking, and other prohibited behaviours during daylight hours, as instructed by the Quran.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about solving problems. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any decision.

Do you have a story to tell? Want an expert's advice? Please email us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with 'Ask an expert' in the subject line.

Source: Legit.ng