In exactly one month, 5000+ leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the hub of innovation and entrepreneurship that Lagos is, as it hosts the highly anticipated Lagos Startup Week 2024. This year’s event promises to be more dynamic than ever, offering a glimpse into the future of industry trends that are shaping the entrepreneurial landscape.

At the last edition of Lagos Startup Week, Ryan Fox (Senior Developer Advocate, Algorand Foundation) led a blockchain development workshop on building a smart contract app using Python. Like other sessions at Lagos Startup Week, every attendee can find tracks that resonate with their professional goals and interests. Lagos Startup Week promises to deliver an experience with meticulously curated content tracks, each designed to cater to diverse interests and expertise levels within the African tech ecosystem. These tracks will offer structured learning opportunities, exploring specific themes not limited to the latest technological advancements, the intricacies of startup funding, challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, hands-on workshops, and more. This year's tracks underscore our commitment to providing a tailored and comprehensive experience, fostering valuable networking. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect at Lagos Startup Week 2024:

Lagos Startup Week supports gender-equal entrepreneurial ecosystems by empowering women to engage with entrepreneurship, whether as founders, funders, or team members. This track will celebrate and support female founders, addressing their specific challenges and offering sessions that share first-hand entrepreneurial stories. It will equip them with tools and expertise to access global markets, fundraise, and propel their businesses forward. Past events have hosted Odunayo Eweniyi (COO & Co-Founder, Piggyvest), Damilola Teidi (Head of Platform & Networks, Ventures Platform), Ife Durosinmi-Etti (CEO & Founder, Herconomy), and other powerhouses in the African tech ecosystem.

Ever wondered how local and global investors spot homegrown talent, or how they position their portfolios for global growth? Beyond panel sessions, Ask-Me-Anything sessions, and discussions, prepare to be blown away by electrifying entrepreneurs sharing their game-changing solutions on stage.

The Innovation Tour is a one-day event that includes a curated visit to the top startups in the city. Get a picture of Nigeria's vibrant startup ecosystem and experience innovation firsthand. Exchange ideas and forge connections with key industry players. This exclusive track will show the behind-the-scenes of some of Africa's most exciting startups and tech hubs. Secure your spot here.

Lagos Startup Week does not just celebrate the frontline players, it also recognizes the efforts of builders who make everything possible; this is done through DevJam. DevJam celebrates builders who go behind the scenes, using specific innovations and tech advancements to reshape our lives and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem. If you are looking to stay ahead of the curve, Lagos Startup Week is the place to be.

These tracks not only enhance the learning value that Lagos Startup Week has to offer but also create vibrant communities of interest, fostering collaboration and meaningful discussions that attendees can carry forward into their professional journeys. Join us in Lagos this July 8-13, 2024, to expand your knowledge of the tech landscape and make new connections. Early registration ensures you secure a spot at the event, gain access to exclusive tracks, and receive important updates. Visit the Lagos Startup Week website to register now.

