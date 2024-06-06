Legit.ng’s Managing Editor, Rahaman Abiola has been selected for the FactCheck Africa’s AI Journalism Fellowship and is set to participate for three months

Rahaman Abiola was selected alongside 39 other top journalists from various parts of Africa

The fellowship is poised to equip selected journalists with the knowledge, skills, and ethical considerations needed to navigate AI in journalism

Legit.ng’s Managing Editor Joins FactCheck Africa’s AI Journalism Fellowship as Newest Fellow

Source: Original

Legit.ng’s Managing Editor, Rahaman Abiola has been selected among forty other journalists from across Africa for the FactCheck Africa’s AI Journalism Fellowship. The fellowship, a brainchild of FactCheck Africa, seeks to bring together journalists and expert technologists from around West Africa to explore the use of artificial intelligence technologies to enhance journalism processes.

Rahaman who was very excited about his selection said that the fellowship would not only keep him in touch with technological trends like artificial intelligence but would also help him in his role as the head of Legit.ng’s newsroom to transform the business of news.

“The fellowship has exposed me to rare privileges, the best in recent times even. We are being trained by the industry’s best, AI experts and strategically exploring the intersection between journalism and next-level technology - AI.

We have been taking some lessons from Professors of AI and media practice in select US universities. We are also in a phase where we are beginning to implement some lessons learnt from our practice. The knowledge from this would be brought back with me to Legit.ng to boost the newsroom progress.”

He further stated that the session has given him more insight on the open-source model for data visualization, which is something he would love to experiment with. Further speaking about the practicality of the fellowship trainings, he said:

“I love the fact that the facilitator was able to demonstrate data journalism with practical exercise, leveraging tools like Meta-owned lima and perplexity.ai. Another valuable part of the session is the introduction of scrapping monitoring which I believe is a new flex.”

Rahaman Abiola will join other fellows to engage in insightful discussions about potential biases, privacy concerns and misinformation risks associated with AI technology, as well as explore the exciting future of storytelling and a media literate generation with the help of AI across a period of three months.

The goal of FactCheck Africa’s AI Journalism Fellowship is to empower journalists with a strong foundation in ethical AI principles and best practices, ensuring that their use of AI aligns with the highest standards of journalistic integrity. Participants who complete the program will receive their certificate of participation with the choice to become members, gaining access to exclusive resources, advanced training sessions, and networking opportunities.

About FactCheck Africa

FactCheckAfrica is an independent fact-checking platform. The organization’s focus is to produce fact-check reports around electoral activities, issues in government, accountability in governance, climate and conflicts in Africa.

The team at FactCheckAfrica believe these thematic areas are important for sustainable development on the continent. Therefore, they are committed to publishing timely reports that shed light on these areas, giving the people facts to make informed decisions.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of LEGIT holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

Source: Legit.ng