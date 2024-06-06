Legit.ng’s Managing Editor, Rahaman Abiola has been selected as one of 20 fellows for the MTN Media Innovation Programme in partnership with the School of Media and Communications at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos

He will join an exclusive network of professionals with access to resources and mentorship

The MTN MIP seeks to empower media practitioners with the knowledge of technology that will help them thrive in the age of disruption, and another Legit.ng’s journalist will be joining the programme to make the second from the organization in three years

Legit.ng’s Managing Editor joins the third cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme

Source: Original

Legit.ng’s Managing Editor, Rahaman Abiola has been unveiled alongside 19 other media experts as the new fellows in the third cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme. Abiola emerged as one of the successful fellows out of a pool of over 2,700 applicants.

Over six months, he and other selected fellows will undergo comprehensive training that will enhance their understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and its impact on the media landscape.

Rahaman who was very excited about his selection said that he was very delighted to make the third cohort as he considered the programme to be a great opportunity for his media career and the newsroom he represents – Legit.ng.

“I look forward to the new knowledge that would be acquired within the SMC-PAU classroom, a better understanding of the media. Most especially I anticipate to discover how we can effectively adopt media strategies in solving the world’s problems including climate change-related issues, education, accessible healthcare, and governance.”

Rahaman and his other fellows would be coached on Nigeria’s technology sector, and the relationship between media and technology, and equipped with the skills to adapt to the changing realities that guarantee career and financial success in their professional practice. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s erudite faculty.

Before Rahaman’s appointment, another Legit.ng journalist, Basit Jamiu, made the second cohort of the prestigious media innovation programme. He successfully underwent the programme’s six-month timeline and is a proud alumnus of the initiative, with new experiences and skills to be proud of.

Legit.ng journalists second time inclusion as fellows in the program showcases the media leader’s talent edge in the media sector and also reinforces its commitment to leading the way through quality news. By investing in its journalists' growth, Legit.ng continues to equip them to leverage growth opportunities like this and many others, as they all double down on the Nigerian newsroom transformation.

MTN Nigeria in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, launched the Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP) in 2022 to enable media practitioners to gain deeper insight into the ever-evolving media landscape. The six-month, fully-funded certificate fellowship, which includes a study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and an innovation hub to incubate ideas, is open to media practitioners across all strata of the media industry including the print, electronic and online platforms. The programme is also open to social media content creators.

About MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP)

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) is a 6-week long program spread across six months for media practitioners in the Nigerian space. The program will increase the knowledge and skill base of the participants and help them understand the changing media landscape, and how to effectively use technology to create impactful media content.

The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene. It is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms, and social media content creators. The course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology; it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of LEGIT holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

