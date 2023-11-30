Legit.ng has emerged as part of Nigeria’s top ten most visited online news platforms, under the news and current affairs category, which grossed a cumulative traffic volume of 250.6 million between August and October, 2023. This was revealed in the latest Digital News Ranking report by Squirrel Media Technologies.

Legit.ng records over 30 million impressions in Q3 2023

The latest reports show that Legit.ng also made the top five most visited platforms for the quarter, celebrating this feat alongside other digital news giants such as Opera News App, Vanguard Online, Punch Online, and Daily Post. Of these cumulative impressions, Legit.ng recorded 38,000,000 impressions in Q3, 2023.

Legit.ng makes Squirrel Media Technology Q3, 2023 report

Similarly in August 2023, the data company was named Legit.ng in its top 10 most influential Digital News publisher report.

“The website Legit.ng attracts no fewer than 14.1 million monthly visitors and 42.5 million impressions per quarter, according to SquirrelPR’s digital news ranking report. It draws readers through its dynamic content covering several categories including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories,” mentioned the journalist.

Speaking to Legit.ng’s work on Current Affairs and Political news, Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, said that it’s no surprise that the vertical continue to attract over ten million of readers in Nigeria, as the news desk keeps citizens abreast of happenings in the government and other day-to-day nation’s affairs that affect an average Nigerian.

“Like our other recognitions, this is yet another impressive win for Legit.ng and other digital media publishers in Nigeria. Insights like this only help us do better, and serve our audience better. We appreciate Squirrel PR for taking this upon their organisation, to provide data that helps us stay even more committed to ensuring that online users in Nigeria have access to the best personalised news content that align with their interests,” added Mr. Abiola

In June of this year, Legit.ng was also recognized in a report by the Reuters Institute of Journalism, for its reach and readership. The report showed that 46% of online users in Nigeria read Legit.ng, and 32% of online users read news from the Legit.ng website at least three times per week. The research took into account data from a survey conducted for English-speaking online news users in Nigeria (18-50) – a subset of a larger, more diverse, media market.

Sharing their excitement about the recognition, Legit.ng took to its social media pages to thank readers and other netizens for their loyalty to the organisation, and their continuous support.

Source: Legit.ng