Tech news and analysis platform, Technext has joined the club of tech-focused media platforms in Nigeria that generate more than a million impressions per quarter as its traffic volume surged by 82% to over 1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. This is according to the latest quarterly ranked report released by online media relations management solution, Squirrel PR.

The publishers featured in the technology category are those focused on news platforms with a preponderance of content on startups, the information technology industry, gadgets, etc. The report took account of 16 tech news platforms in this category within the period under review.

According to the report, only 14 platforms that met the 50,000 minimum quarterly impressions benchmark were considered. Of these, Technext took the most significant leap in the category between July and September 2023 with 1.8 million views, an 82% increase from the 977,000 it recorded in the previous quarter.

This made it one of the only three platforms in the millionaires club in the tech-focused category. The other two are TechCabal and GadgetStripe.

“Technext made the most improvement this quarter in this category as it did in Q2. Not only did it join the millionaires club, by recording an 82% increase in traffic volume to 1.8 million from 977k, but also displaced NaijaKnowHow and Gadgetstripe as the most visited tech news platform within the period under review”, the report said.

An overview of the platforms in the tech news

The report indicates that overall Opera News App, Vanguard Online, Punch Online, Legit, and Daily Post emerged as the most visited platforms in Nigeria in Q3. Opera News tops the chart with 45.2 million cumulative views.

Similarly, Business Insider, Nairametrics, and BusinessDay accounted for 88.55% of the total traffic share generated by the online business news segment in the quarter.

Technext's performance builds on Q2, 2023

This follows an impressive performance by Technext in the previous quarter.

According to the previous Squirrel PR quarterly report (Q1 2023), “Technext made the most improvement in Q1 2023 in the tech-focused platform category enjoying more readership and becoming the second most popular tech news platform.”

Speaking on the development, David Afolayan, Co-founder and Content Chief at Technext explained that the recent numbers reflect the team's recently improved editorial strategy:

David Afolayan, Co-founder and Content Chief at Technext

"After participation in the ICFJ Elevate media fellowship, late last year, we developed a comprehensive editorial approach that empowered the team to focus on telling better stories, prioritising quality over quantity, developing personalised content channels and executing strategic events in the ecosystem. It is exciting to see the impact of these small steps less than a year later", he explained.

At the beginning of the third quarter of 2023, Technext averaged over 500,000 monthly views, over 250,000 unique readers and over 100,000 social media followers. Its daily newsletter bulletin, the Technext daily roundup has over 90,000 subscribers.

The media platform held the third edition of its annual headline event, Technext Coinference in October this year. Coinference has become the largest gathering of blockchain enthusiasts on the continent. The first edition, which was held in December 2021, had over 1200 attendees and over 15 speakers. The second edition, which was held in October 2022, had over 2300 attendees and over 25 speakers.

According to David, this has been a long walk for a tech-focused media platform that started out in 2017 as a brainchild of three friends who felt the need to tell the African tech narrative in a language that everyone can understand:

"It is exciting to see what we have done six years on. We have moved from bootstrapping with our personal funds to running a media platform that has shaped the perception of the ecosystem and helped position players in the space."

"We owe this notable growth to our indefatigable team members who have taken the brand as their own and committed their all to see it succeed. We are also immensely grateful to the shareholders, board members and advisers for the incredible support so far", he concludes.

