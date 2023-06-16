Legit.ng emerged as the top Nigerian digital media company in the weekly online reach roundup by Reuters Institute of Journalism Report. The survey showed that 46% of online users in Nigeria read Legit.ng, and 32% of online users read news from the Legit.ng website at least three times per week. The research took into account data from a survey conducted for English-speaking online news users in Nigeria (18-50) - a subset of a larger, more diverse, media market.

Legit.ng records new win in Reuters Institute of Journalism report

Source: Original

This recognition adds another feather to Legit.ng’s already colourful plumage, following other recognitions for noteworthy achievements including Newswhip’s reports on record-breaking win as top Facebook publisher in the world, WAN-IFRA’s award for quality journalism as winner of the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ category, among others.

Affirming Legit.ng’s new recognition in the Reuters Institute of Journalism Report, Legit.ng Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, said, “This is another impressive win for Legit.ng and the digital media players in Nigeria. With such interesting statistics reported by the Reuters Institute of Journalism, we are even more committed to ensuring that online users in Nigeria have access to the best personalised news content that align with their interests.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng leads in Reuters Institute of Journalism weekly online reach report

Source: Original

Abiola congratulated the Legit.ng team for the recognition and urged the newsroom to forge on in their commitments to promoting quality journalism.

Sharing their excitement about the recognition, Legit.ng took to its social media pages to thank readers and other netizens for their loyalty to the organisation, and their continuous support.

To keep up with Legit.ng on social media, follow our social pages:

Instagram: Legit.ng

Twitter: legitngnews

Facebook: Legitngnews

LinkedIn: Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng