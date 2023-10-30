Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 13 million monthly readers, and foremost online news and entertainment website, has emerged as a winner of the Best Online News Medium of the Year award category at the Nigeria Media Nite-out Award 2023.

Legit.ng Wins Big at the Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023

The Nigerian digital publisher’s win was announced at the awards ceremony which was held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The award organisers acknowledged the company’s efforts towards the circulation of quality news stories, and the innovative ways in which the digital news publisher ensures personalisation of reader’s choice content, thereby improving the overall news reading experience for online news readers in Nigeria, one-third of whom reads Legit.ng.

Receiving the award on behalf of Legit.ng was Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief, who thanked the organisers of the award said, “We want to thank the organisers for the recognition. We would also like to thank everyone who found us deserving of this award. We promise to keep doing our best in fulfilling our mission to lead the way through quality news. To our readers, we do this for you, and we won’t stop.”

In a double celebration for the digital news media leader, the HOD of the Current Affairs and Politics Desk, Legit.ng, Nurudeen Lawal also bagged an award for the ‘Political Desk Head of the Year’ in a fiercely competitive voting category in which he emerged winner.

Some of the other leading publications and media houses that won in other categories include:

Punch: Best Newspaper of the Year

Arise TV: Best TV Station of the Year

Bond FM Lagos: Radio Station of the Year

Premier FM Ibadan: Friendly Radio Station of the Year

In 2022, Legit.ng clinched the Humanitarian Service Company of the year at the Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards. In 2023, the news leader also emerged as winner of the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards on the Pan-African and Global stages respectively.

Legit.ng remains committed to continuously improving audience experience, and implementing cutting-edge technologies to build the most convenient digital media platform in Nigeria.

About Nigeria Media Nite-Out Awards

The Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award debuted almost two decades ago, to recognize the excellence and achievements by media practitioners (print, electronic, and social media).

The event also gives opportunity to recognise distinctions among corporate organisations, government organisations and individuals who have one way or another, supported the media, or upheld unique values in the society.

It is arguably the only worthy prize and recognition that journalists in Nigeria pride as a reward for their various contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng