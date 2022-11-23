Tunji Andrews, CEO of Awabah, Nigeria’s fast growing Digital micro-pension platform is set to introduce netizens to the wonders of micro-pension as a financial liberating and wealth sustainability tool this November on Digital Talks.

Legit.ng to host Tunji Andrews, CEO of Awabah on Digital Talks

On Wednesday, November 30, Legit.ng’s Digital Talks will host a live interview with the CEO of Awabah, Tunji Andrews. In this discussion, we will explore the financial realities and future of Nigeria’s self-employed and the informal sector as a whole, as Tunji Andrews takes us on building a life of self-sustenance and financial independence for Africa’s self-employed population.

Themed “Securing the future of the self-employed in Nigeria’s informal sector”, the discussion will take a live format on Legit.ng’s facebook event and will be open to everyone to ask questions that will benefit them.

Awabah is a technology company that is looking to support the pension industry by providing technology solutions. Launched in 2020 to improve financial inclusion in Nigeria’s informal sector, Awabah has since wielded micro-pension as a tool in making this vision a reality.

The COVID-19 lockdown revealed the vulnerabilities and weaknesses of our system, it also showed us the fate of the underserved population should they continue to be ignored and uncatered for. This realization set Tunji and his team on the path of restoration in the informal sector.

Awabah is a story of hope, the realization that those who are not gainfully employed within the Nigerian formal sector can lead a sustainable future and enjoy social security. With Awabah, there is something to fall back on when these people are old.

At a time in our nation's economy when the harsh economic conditions continue to threaten every citizen of Nigeria, our older citizens are even more vulnerable and entrepreneurs or artisans with no structures are more exposed to these harsh realities.

This interview presents an opportunity to discover the extent of Awabah’s impact and solutions that can help secure a sustainable future for our friends in the informal sector.

Discover the secret to prevent old age “Sapa”

Micro Pensions help a large percentage of adult Nigerians who are not on the Contributory Pension Scheme, are self-employed or working in organizations with less than 3 employees (MSMEs). Sadly, while the average Nigerian might know about banking, he has no idea about micro-pension or what it does.

Awabah currently has over 5000 individuals on its platform and this number can scale up if everyone in the informal sector becomes aware of what they stand to gain by signing up on the platform.

To aid its operations, Awabah announced its partnership with Stanbic IBTC pension managers in May 2022. The partnership will allow the startup to sell mandatory pensions so that pensions can be made available for small startups and businesses and actualize the long-term goal to deepen micro pension inclusion across Nigeria.

The startup also partnered with LSETF to expand micropension to the grassroots.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Tunji Andrews:

Nigeria’s economic challenges and impact on the self-employed and the informal sector

How to build wealth and secure your future as part of an underserved population

Steps to closing the widening financial inclusion gap in Nigeria and Africa

How Awabah is wielding micro-pension as a financial liberating and wealth sustainability tool

Helping the self-employed escape an uncertain future in Nigeria’s dim economy

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

About Tunji Andrews

Tunji is a highly skilled economist, entrepreneur, and committed financial inclusion advocate on a mission to create dedicated financial offerings for Africa's underserved informal sector.

As an economist, he has over 15 years of experience in public and private sector roles across West Africa to include being senior special assistant to the statistician general of Nigeria and Consultant to the European Union under the EU SUFEGOR Project.

He is currently CEO of AWABAH, a digital Pension Platform for Africa’s workforce

About Awabah

Awabah is Nigeria’s fast growing Digital micro-pension platform that is helping to build a life of self-sustenance and financial independence for Africa’s self-employed population.

In August 2021, $300,000 was raised from angel investors across the country. The money enabled the company to expand into Kwara, Osun, Edo and Abuja. The main operations and fieldwork are, however, being done in Lagos. The goal is to reach the entire 36 states.

The company enjoys good relationships with pension fund administrators in Nigeria, as well as Micro-pension fund administrators in India, Singapore, and Ghana.

Why do I need to watch?

To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

To learn important tips you need to sustain your business in a vulnerable economy and build wealth

To learn how to enter and conquer new territories

To interact directly with, and learn from the CEO and Co-founder of Awabah, Tunji Andrews

This webinar is free. All you need is to register here to save a virtual seat for yourself ahead of the Facebook event and join the Facebook event by 2PM on the 30th of November, 2022.

