Last week, Lagos Talks 91.3FM, Nigeria’s foremost radio station focused on creating and encouraging important conversations, celebrated her 6th year anniversary with an array of activities. This was a week geared towards having important discussions about the state of the nation and also to have Lagos Talks’ loyal listeners be a part of the experience.

Lagos Talks kicks off in Lagos with fun activities

Starting with the Lagos City Activation on Monday 22nd August which saw representatives from Lagos Talks situated in strategic locations in Lagos from the island to the mainland. The activation was an opportunity for the Lagos Talks team to give gifts to Nigerians and put a smile on their faces.

Tuesday 23rd August saw the Takeover. This was a live radio show at the Palms, Lekki where Lagosians got the opportunity to watch their favourite OAPs present the shows live with amazing guests and also win cool prizes. Guests such as Bukky George- Taylor was a co-host on The Dish with Ify for the day.

OAPs present radio show live at Palms Mall, Lekki

On Wednesday 24th August there was a free workshop in collaboration with Ikoyi Obalende constituency and Jobberman. This was courtesy of Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal. (Exec. Chairman, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.) This free workshop gave attendees the opportunity to learn skills that will help them in their search for jobs as well as establish themselves independently.

Chris Ubosi at Lagos Talks 91.3FM anniversary week

The fun filled, educative and inspiring Lagos Talks 91.3FM anniversary week was wrapped up on Thursday 25th August with the Lagos Town Hall meeting on the theme ‘Bridging The Gap Between The Governed and The Government.’ This event was majorly a way for Lagos Talks to fulfill her promise to serve as a bridge between the government and the people therefore highlighting politics as a catalyst for change.

Stakeholders at the Lagos Talks FM town hall meeting

Panelists for the day were Mayor Dele Oshinowo, Hon Femi Saheed, Shina Loremikan, Alhaja Kafilat Obgara and Hon Mrs Yetunde Arobieke.

The activities filled week was a fun and wonderful way to celebrate Lagos Talks 91.3fm at 6. Ify Igwe, Programs Director had this to say - ‘’Thank you to everyone who supported us all through the anniversary. It was brilliant outing and my team and I really appreciate.’’

This 6th year anniversary celebration will not be the last exciting and educating activity as Lagos Talks 91.3FM still has a lot more in store for Lagosians.

