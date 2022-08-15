As compared to numbers done by highly ranked publishers in the previous month, Newswhip reported a slight engagement drop in post interactions for top publishers in the month of July. However, for Nigeria’s number one online news and entertainment platform- Legit.ng the story was different as the 2-time, second best Facebook web publisher in the world recorded soaring numbers from an initial 25 million engagement to a whooping 29 million engagement and sustains its second global position in the month of July!

Legit.ng is on a mission to tell feel-good stories and disrupt the anglo-american Facebook domination

Source: Original

“This dip was not true of all publishers in the top ten, with Legit’s numbers actually increasing from 25 million to 29 million month over month, and The Daily Mirror’s staying around the same at 19 million.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The new list of Facebook’s top 10 global web publishers released by Real-time media monitoring and data analytics platform, NewsWhip on the 11th of August, 2022 has ranked Legit.ng second, coming after British daily middle-market tabloid newspaper and news website Daily Mail.

Legit.ng sustains second best ranking in the July global Facebook web publisher ranking

Source: Original

Clinching the much envied position in May, June and now in July, Legit.ng has once again proven to be the leading Nigerian digital media company by traffic not only to its website, but also to the world’s leading social media platform where it also owns a social page, Facebook.

Contributions to its much celebrated 29 million engagement and sustained ranking were viral news content reported by Legit.ng some of which were human-interest stories that earned the publisher a place in the top stories on Facebook as reported by Newswhip.

“Interestingly, despite being the top publisher, The Daily Mail did not feature among the top 15 stories overall, though its closest competitor Legit did manage to get three of the top stories.

In his report, Newswhip editor, Benedict Nicholson praised Legit.ng, referring to the publisher as the Nigerian publisher with a distinctly local flavor to its stories, with feel-good and success stories widely engaged.

Read up some of these top stories on the Legit.ng website. They include a story by Legit.ng’s Human Interest Stories (HIS) editor, Ankrah Shalom where she reported the story of a mum encouraging her son to go to school and a Nigerian mother praying for her daughter in an emotional video ; a heartwarming story by HIS editor, Joseph Omotayo of a young man raising a baby found by the roadside; and two inspirational stories of a female bus driver who drives the bus to train her kids in school, and a Nigerian female fuel tanker driver who is gaining much recognition in a male-dominated area reported by HIS editor, Israel Usulor.

With this sustained rise in rank, Legit.ng continues to lead top globally acclaimed publishers like The Mirror, Fox News, Daily Wire, BBC and CNN, and secures the African media landscape’s reputation on the global scene.

Legit.ng made a grand statement as 3 stories made it to the top articles on Facebook in July.

Source: Original

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

We have an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

Source: Legit.ng