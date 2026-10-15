Nigerians can check if their phones are approved by the NCC by dialling *315# or visiting its Device Checker website

NCC has advised buyers of second-hand phones to carefully check their devices before paying

The commission also urged consumers to use official verification channels for verifications to avoid scams

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians can check if their phones are approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) by dialling *315# or visiting the commission’s Device Checker website.

The verification system took effect on October 7, 2026, as the regulator steps up efforts to ensure that devices connected to Nigerian mobile networks meet required technical standards.

NCC Lists 7 Things Nigerians Should Know About New Phone Verification System

Source: UGC

The NCC’s Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Edoyemi Ogoh, said the initiative is designed to protect consumers and improve network performance.

“Type Approval is not merely a regulatory requirement. It is a vital mechanism for protecting consumers, safeguarding network performance and preserving confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy,” Ogoh said at a news conference in Abuja.

Here are seven things Nigerians should know about the NCC device verification system.

1. How to check if your phone is approved

Nigerians can check their phones’ approval status through the following steps:

*Dial 315#: Follow the instructions to access the NCC Device Checker service.

Visit the NCC website: Go to www.ncc.gov.ng/DeviceChecker to check a device online.

Get the IMEI number: If checking another phone, dial *#06# on the device to display its 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Confirm the result: Check whether the phone is approved for use on Nigerian mobile networks before buying it.

If the result is unclear or the check fails, consumers should contact the seller, their network provider or the NCC for clarification.

2. Existing phone users do not need to worry

The NCC has said phones already connected to Nigerian mobile networks before October 7, 2026, were automatically verified.

Ogoh said the commission had already registered about 231 million devices, meaning existing subscribers do not need to take any action.

“We are not blacklisting those that have come up before this,” he said, referring to phones connected to local networks before the system took effect.

3. Buyers of second-hand phones should check them

Nigerians buying fairly used phones are advised to confirm their approval status before paying for them.

Buyers should ask sellers to provide access to the device so they can retrieve its IMEI number and complete the verification process.

A failed check does not automatically mean a phone is fake. Buyers should confirm its status with the seller or the NCC before completing the purchase.

4. Which devices are covered by the system?

The verification system covers devices with SIM cards that connect to Nigerian mobile networks.

These include smartphones, basic mobile phones, tablets with cellular connectivity, SIM-enabled laptops, point-of-sale (POS) terminals and eligible Internet of Things devices.

Phones found to be non-compliant with applicable requirements, including counterfeit and substandard devices, may be blocked from accessing Nigerian mobile networks.

5. The NCC says it cannot access private messages

The commission has dismissed concerns that the device verification system will allow it to monitor users’ private communications.

Ogoh said the system “is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on devices.”

According to the NCC, the process uses device identification details, including IMEI numbers, to check compliance with technical requirements.

The commission said the system does not give it access to users’ messages, photographs or other personal files. It also does not allow the NCC to track users’ physical locations.

6. Foreign visitors and phones brought into Nigeria

Foreign visitors using international roaming with foreign SIM cards are not affected by the verification system.

However, under the NCC’s guidelines, phones that have never been used on a Nigerian network and are brought into the country for use with a Nigerian SIM can be used for up to 30 cumulative days within a one-year period without verification.

The commission also said phones imported for personal use may follow a different verification process from devices brought into the country for commercial purposes.

NCC Lists 7 Things Nigerians Should Know About New Phone Verification System

Source: UGC

7. What to do if your phone fails verification

Consumers who cannot verify their phones should first confirm that they entered the correct IMEI number.

If the problem continues, they can seek clarification from the seller, contact their mobile network provider or call the NCC’s toll-free number, 315.

The commission has also warned consumers about verification scams and advised them to use only official channels.

It urged Nigerians not to disclose one-time verification codes to sellers, callers or other individuals during the process.

Source: Legit.ng