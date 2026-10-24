The Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration has announced a formal alliance with the Tinubu Must Stay Movement

DMI's director addressed the hardship Nigerians have faced, warning that benefits of reforms are not reaching everyone equally

The organisation says it is breaking away from Labour Party internal disputes to pursue a broader national mission

The Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has renewed its commitment to a "Nigeria First Agenda" and declared support for the economic and structural reforms being pursued under President Bola Tinubu's administration, urging their continuation and more effective delivery to ordinary Nigerians.

Mrs Marvel Jime, DMI's Director of Policy and Administration, made the declaration in a position statement released on Saturday, 24 October 2026, setting out the organisation's priorities around citizen engagement, governance and national development.

DMI Backs Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, Announces Alliance Ahead of 2027

Source: Facebook

Jime argued that walking away from ongoing reforms without offering credible alternatives would risk returning the country to deep-rooted structural problems and leaving unresolved burdens for generations to come. She was, however, candid about the toll those reforms have taken on citizens, stating that the organisation would not pretend that the pain was evenly shared or that its backing of the reforms translated into blanket endorsement of every government action.

"Our position is clear: sustain what is working, improve what is not, and ensure that the benefits reach ordinary Nigerians," she said.

Among the key announcements was a formal alliance between DMI and the Tinubu Must Stay Movement (TMS), with DMI taking a leading role in driving the initiative. Jime described the partnership as part of the organisation's broader effort to engage government on policies and programmes with the potential to advance national development.

The statement also shed light on DMI's decision to step back from the Labour Party's internal affairs. Jime cited prolonged court battles, leadership instability and what she described as coordinated efforts by former candidates and political interests to seize control of party structures. She framed the move as a strategic refocus rather than a retreat from the organisation's values.

"We have moved forward, not because we have abandoned our convictions, but because our convictions are bigger than any political party," she stated.

Going forward, DMI says it will operate as a citizen-led platform, helping members access government programmes through transparent and lawful processes. Jime was firm that membership would not translate into guaranteed appointments, contracts or financial benefits.

"Membership of DMI is a commitment to service, not a guarantee of government appointment, contract or financial benefit," she said.

The organisation also signalled a shift towards issue-based public engagement, with governance, accountability, security, healthcare, infrastructure and citizens' welfare at the centre of its discussions. Jime called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, across ethnic, religious and political lines, to contribute their skills and ideas to national development.

"Leadership will change. Political parties will rise and fall. Administrations will come and go. But Nigeria will remain our collective responsibility," she said.

She closed by affirming the organisation's openness to criticism and diverse viewpoints, insisting that its goal was not simply to defend those in power.

"We are not against anyone. We are for Nigeria," she said.

Source: Legit.ng