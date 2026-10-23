Profolio has pulled out the salaries of Fintech companies like Flutterwave, Paystack and Interswitch in 2026

Flutterwave offers a paid graduate programme, while Paystack lists benefits such as health insurance and paid annual leave

The salary figures are estimates, so applicants should verify salaries and benefits with employers before accepting job offers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Fresh graduates seeking jobs in Nigeria's technology and fintech sectors can explore opportunities at companies such as Flutterwave, Paystack and Interswitch, which operate digital payment platforms used by businesses and consumers.

Salary estimates published by Profolio put monthly graduate trainee pay at between ₦200,000 and ₦500,000 across established technology companies, with differences depending on the employer and role.

Flutterwave Tops Paystack and Interswitch as 2026 Fintech Graduate Trainee Salaries Emerge

Source: UGC

The salary guide estimates that Flutterwave pays graduate trainees between ₦300,000 and ₦500,000 monthly, while Paystack's estimated range is ₦280,000 to ₦450,000. Interswitch is listed at ₦200,000 to ₦350,000 monthly.

The figures are estimates rather than officially confirmed salary scales from the companies. Actual compensation may differ according to job responsibilities, qualifications and recruitment terms.

How much do Flutterwave, Paystack and Interswitch pay?

According to Profolio's 2026 graduate trainee salary guide, the three companies have the following estimated monthly pay ranges:

Company Estimated monthly salary Estimated annual equivalent Flutterwave ₦300,000–₦500,000 ₦3.6m–₦6m Paystack ₦280,000–₦450,000 ₦3.36m–₦5.4m Interswitch ₦200,000–₦350,000 ₦2.4m–₦4.2m

The annual figures are calculated by multiplying the monthly estimates by 12. They do not include bonuses or other benefits and should not be interpreted as guaranteed earnings.

Profolio notes that graduate trainee compensation can vary by company and role. Applicants should therefore confirm salary details directly with recruiters before accepting an offer.

What graduates should know about opportunities at the companies

Flutterwave

Flutterwave operates a graduate programme designed to give recent graduates practical experience across different business functions.

Its official graduate programme page describes a 12-month programme covering areas such as engineering, design, finance and business operations, marketing, commercial functions and product development.

The company confirms that the programme is paid through a monthly stipend, but the page does not disclose the amount. Candidates should check the latest vacancies and recruitment requirements for details.

Paystack

Paystack provides payment infrastructure that enables businesses to accept and manage payments. Graduates interested in opportunities can monitor its official careers page for available positions.

The company lists benefits including health and life insurance, professional development, paid annual leave, a work laptop and support for internet expenses.

These are company-wide benefits listed on its careers page and should not automatically be assumed to apply identically to every role or trainee programme.

Flutterwave Tops Paystack and Interswitch as 2026 Fintech Graduate Trainee Salaries Emerge

Source: UGC

Interswitch

Interswitch is another option for graduates interested in payment technology, financial services and digital commerce. Applicants can monitor the company's official website for career information and recruitment announcements.

Profolio estimates monthly graduate trainee pay at between ₦200,000 and ₦350,000, but a current official salary scale confirming this range was not available.

What applicants should consider before accepting an offer

Beyond salary, graduates should examine the terms of employment, training opportunities, health insurance, pension contributions, bonuses and other benefits. They should also establish whether the quoted amount represents basic salary, a stipend or total compensation.

For job seekers, the best way to compare opportunities is to review official recruitment announcements and obtain written confirmation of pay and benefits.

Although online salary guides can provide a useful starting point, the figures should be treated as estimates until confirmed by the employer.

Source: Legit.ng