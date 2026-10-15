Meta has removed over 3.7 million Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to scam networks operating in West Africa

The operation led to 28 arrests, the identification of more than 30 suspected scam centres and the rescue of 117 victims in Ghana

Technology companies, including Microsoft and Coinbase, also helped disrupt suspected fraud, protect victims and prevent potential financial losses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has removed more than 3.7 million accounts, pages and groups linked to suspected scam networks operating in West Africa, in a joint effort involving Nigerian authorities and international partners.

The operation involved 14 technology companies and law enforcement agencies from 10 countries, according to a statement published by Meta on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Facebook, Instagram: Meta Takes Down 3.7 Million Accounts Linked to Major Scams in West Africa

Source: UGC

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated the crackdown in partnership with the US Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other agencies.

Authorities identified more than 30 suspected scam centres, arrested 28 people and rescued 117 individuals allegedly trafficked and forced to work in scam compounds in Ghana.

Nigeria joins international fight against online fraud

Nigeria was among the countries involved in the operation, alongside Ghana, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and India.

Technology companies participating in the effort included Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Coinbase, Starlink and Adobe. Meta said the partnership enabled participants to share intelligence across digital platforms, countries and financial systems to identify criminal networks.

The crackdown highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation in combating online fraud, which often uses social media, cryptocurrency platforms and fake job offers to target victims in different countries.

Most of the accounts, pages and groups removed by Meta reportedly targeted people in the United States and the United Kingdom, with some profiles impersonating American and British users.

Microsoft also suspended accounts suspected of involvement in the fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase identified more than 65 active scam victims and helped prevent potential losses exceeding $415,000, according to Meta.

117 traff*cking victims rescued in Ghana

The operation exposed the human cost of organised online fraud, with the 117 rescued individuals reportedly held against their will in a residential compound in Ghana.

Meta said the victims suffered malnutrition and physical and psychological abuse while being forced to participate in fraudulent activities.

The scam networks targeted by authorities operated through several schemes, including cryptocurrency investment fraud, fake job offers, romance scams and fraudulent online sales.

Other methods involved criminals impersonating law enforcement officers and military personnel to deceive victims.

Authorities also targeted scam recovery schemes, in which fraudsters demand upfront payments from people they promise to help recover money lost to previous scams.

Meta, NCA promise continued crackdown

Meta's vice-president and deputy general counsel, Chris Sonderby, said cooperation between technology companies and law enforcement was essential to disrupting organised fraud.

He said the company would continue working with partners to pursue scammers and dismantle their operations.

Nick Sharp, the NCA's deputy director of fraud, said the collaboration helped authorities target criminals responsible for fraud affecting thousands of victims.

He added that the agency would continue working with international and private-sector partners to combat cross-border fraud.

WhatsApp officially launches parental controls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on WhatsApp’s optional parental controls, including how families can manage teens’ privacy settings, group activity, Channels and Meta AI access.

Parents can receive alerts about changes to group activity without seeing teenagers’ private messages or calls, which remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

Source: Legit.ng