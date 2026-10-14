Soroman Nigeria Limited has emerged as the pioneering company in the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery consortium arrangement, completing the first-ever cargo loading under the framework with 20,000.00 metric tonnes (MT) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) placed aboard the vessel African Marvel. The cargo is now en route to Soroman Depot in Calabar, Cross River State, marking a landmark moment for the company and for Nigeria's downstream petroleum landscape. The achievement positions Soroman at the forefront of a distribution model that is set to redefine how refined petroleum products reach Nigerian consumers. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa's largest single-train refinery, created the consortium framework to enable qualified downstream operators to lift products directly from the refinery for distribution through their own infrastructure. Of all the companies eligible to participate, Soroman Nigeria Limited is the one that moved first — and the African Marvel, now sailing toward Calabar with a full PMS cargo, is the proof. Soroman Nigeria Limited is a name that Nigeria's business community should get to know. The company is a diversified Nigerian enterprise with established operations spanning oil and gas, engineering, procurement and construction, mining, manufacturing and production, and fertiliser, agriculture and food value chains. The consortium milestone is not an isolated event for a company of this breadth — it is the most visible demonstration yet of an organisation that has been building industrial capacity across multiple sectors and is now stepping into the national spotlight. The 20,000.00 MT of PMS aboard the African Marvel is headed along Nigeria's coastal corridor from the Dangote Refinery in Lagos to Soroman Depot in Calabar, Cross River State. It is a substantial cargo, a full vessel load of locally refined fuel destined for a region that has long depended on road-based haulage and supply routes originating from western Nigeria. For commercial buyers, fuel retailers and transporters across the South-South, the implications are immediate. An indigenous company with its own depot infrastructure in Calabar, backed by the credibility of executing the first loading under the Dangote consortium, is now positioned to supply the region with locally refined PMS. Soroman's decision to direct its pioneering cargo to Calabar rather than a more conventional western port is a deliberate statement of intent — a commitment to serving a market that has been underserved and a signal that the company sees the South-South as a cornerstone of its petroleum distribution strategy. The transaction is structured on a dollar-referenced product rating with payment settled in naira, according to the specific terms agreed for this loading. The applicable conversion basis, quotation validity and payment terms are governed by the relevant transaction documents between the parties and should not be interpreted as a general policy for all consortium transactions. What matters most, however, is that Soroman was first. While other companies were still preparing, Soroman Nigeria Limited converted opportunity into action — securing product, chartering a vessel and loading 20,000.00 MT of PMS before any other participant in the consortium. That distinction carries weight in a competitive market. It tells customers that Soroman delivers. It tells partners that Soroman executes. And it tells investors that Soroman is a company worth watching. The company is equally determined to ensure that anyone who wants to do business with Soroman can do so with ease. The corporate website at soromannl.com offers a comprehensive view of the company's operations, capabilities and service lines across every sector. For customers ready to order, the dedicated portal at ordersoroman.com provides a fast, direct channel for placing product orders and submitting business enquiries. The Soroman mobile application, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, brings the company's full offering to smartphone users across Nigeria. And for those who prefer the simplicity of messaging, Soroman's WhatsApp ordering channel puts the company just one message away. ABOUT SOROMAN NIGERIA LIMITED

Soroman Nigeria Limited is a Nigerian multi-sector company with business interests spanning oil and gas, engineering and procurement, construction, mining, manufacturing and production, and fertiliser, agriculture and food value chains. CORPORATE REACH & MEDIA CONTACTS Website soromannl.com Online orders ordersoroman.com Email info@soromannl.com Linkedln http://www.linkedin.com/company/soroman-nigeria-limited/ Order Via Whatsapp https://wa.me/2347055559623

Mobile app App Store App Store - https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/soroman/id6801204228|

Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.soroman.customer&pcampaignid=web_share

Source: Legit.ng