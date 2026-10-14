Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal served legal notices dated October 3, 2026, to Iyabo Ojo, her daughter Priscilla Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The cease-and-desist notice targeted over 100 bloggers and social media personalities over alleged defamation and cyberbullying

Anjorin-Lawal is demanding ₦50 million in damages from each party that fails to comply within a seven-day ultimatum

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chief (Dr) Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal has taken legal action against a long list of public figures and content creators, issuing formal cease-and-desist notices over what she describes as a sustained campaign of defamation and cyberbullying against her.

The notices, dated October 3, 2026, were filed through her legal team comprising A.U. Enahoro, Bayo Akinlade and A.U.E. Ogboi.

Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla and Nkechi Blessing receive cease-and-desist notice from Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @lizzyanjorin, @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Among those served are actress Iyabo Ojo, her daughter and socialite Priscilla Ojo, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, and over 100 bloggers, vloggers and social media personalities.

Other named parties include popular blogs and channels such as Gistlover, Amebohotgist, PauseandponderTV, Alujo TV, Alaroye TV, Tosin Silverdam Media Blog, TVCNewsNg, Izzy Ogbeide, Miss Debby TV, Germany Boss Lady TV and Esabod Tokunbo Aboderin, among others.

What Anjorin-Lawal Is alleging

According to her legal team, those served are accused of publishing false and malicious content about Anjorin-Lawal, her family and her business interests across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, allegedly to drive traffic and generate advertising revenue.

The lawyers further alleged that some of the accused made unverified criminal claims against their client during live broadcasts, without any supporting police report or court judgment.

The legal team argued that these publications have subjected Anjorin-Lawal to public ridicule, significantly damaged her reputation and undermined confidence in her businesses.

A seven-day ultimatum with major consequences

The notices set a seven-day deadline for all affected parties to permanently delete disputed posts, videos, live broadcasts and reposts.

They are also required to publish a public retraction and apology at the same level of prominence as the original content, and submit a written undertaking to refrain from any further defamatory publications.

Should any of the recipients fail to meet these conditions, Anjorin-Lawal's team has warned it will pursue legal action seeking ₦50 million in damages per individual, a perpetual injunction against further publication, full recovery of litigation costs, and a formal petition to security agencies seeking criminal investigation and prosecution.

At the time this report was filed, neither Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, nor any of the other named parties had made any public statement in response to the notices.

Lizzy Anjorin sends strong message to Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla and Nkechi Blessing through legal notice. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng