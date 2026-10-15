The Oyo State Police Command opened an investigation after suspected hoodlums attacked a group welcoming Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat back to Ibadan

A 40-year-old man, Azeez Tajudeen, suffered a severe eye injury during the attack and later died at State Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police has urged political organisers to notify the command at least 48 hours before any planned procession or gathering

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into a deadly attack on a group of people who were part of a welcome procession for Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat in Ibadan on October 14, 2026.

A formal report filed at a police station by Kehinde Samuel Ibikunle described how the group was ambushed by suspected hoodlums shortly after departing Molete, while heading towards Iwo Road, where the Agidigbo office is located.

Suspected hoodlums attack Hamzat's welcome procession in Ibadan. Photo credit: @OyoPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

One member of the group, Azeez Tajudeen, 40, a native of Oke Amu in Otesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, sustained a severe injury to his right eye during the assault.

He was rushed to the State Hospital on Ring Road, Ibadan, where doctors confirmed he had died. His remains were deposited at the hospital morgue.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, announced this in a statement issued via the command's X handle, @OyoPoliceNG.

Police transfer case to monitoring unit

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, directed that the Command Monitoring Unit transfer the case for a thorough, discreet investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

Alongside the investigation, the command issued a warning to political actors and event organisers across the state.

All political aspirants, party leaders, and those planning public gatherings or processions are now required to formally notify the command at least 48 hours in advance.

The directive is intended to allow security forces to make adequate arrangements, maintain public order, and protect participants.

The command also called on members of the public with any information that could assist the investigation to come forward and cooperate with the police.

Anyone with useful information can reach the Oyo State Call Response Centre on the toll-free line 615, or contact the Oyo State Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 or 07055495413.

Hoodlums kill NDC chairman in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected hoodlums attacked and tied up Fiidi Council Ward NDC chairman, Igbu Terhemen, in Makurdi, Benue state, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Terhemen was found unconscious in a bush near his home around 2 am on Wednesday, with a needle-like mark on his body.

Benue state NDC condemned the killing and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng