Christian blogger TeewhiseMedia shared an emotional tribute after seeing Toluwanisings just three days before he died

A short clip from a gospel event on Sunday captured the singer hugging colleagues, including Yinka Alaseyori and Beejay Sax

TeewhiseMedia revealed that Toluwanisings had recently celebrated his birthday and fifth wedding anniversary

A clip of gospel singer Toluwanisings warmly embracing fellow musicians at an event just three days before his death has left many heartbroken, as Christian blogger TeewhiseMedia shared the painful footage alongside a moving tribute on Wednesday, October 14.

In his post, TeewhiseMedia recalled how he had personally filmed Toluwanisings at the gathering on Sunday, watching him go around hugging gospel ministers one by one.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings spotted with colleagues at event three days before death. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The blogger wrote that he had waited, hoping someone would confirm it was all a prank, but that hope never came.

"Brother Tolu, we were together on Sunday. You hugged me while I filmed you greeting all the gospel ministers present," he wrote. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would one day have to write a tribute to you."

Toluwanisings' final days

Among those seen receiving a hug from the late singer in the footage were gospel acts Yinka Alaseyori and Beejay Sax, with the clip taking on an entirely different weight following news of his passing.

TeewhiseMedia also pointed to how recently Toluwanisings had marked two significant milestones: a birthday and his fifth wedding anniversary. The blogger lamented the unfinished plans the singer had left behind, including live recording projects, and expressed grief over the family he leaves in mourning.

"What of the live recording projects, plans and beautiful moments yet to share. What about the family you have left behind?" TeewhiseMedia wrote, adding a prayer that God would comfort the singer's wife, family, and all whose hearts were broken by the loss.

He also included a caption that read, "So this was you saying goodbye to everyone?"

Toluwanisings’ sweet display towards colleagues at an event evokes emotions. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The post struck a deep chord with followers of the Nigerian gospel music community.

In related news, Legit.ng reported details surrounding how Toluwanisings died were shared online.

The video of Toluwanisings hugging colleagues at a recent event is below:

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng