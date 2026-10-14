Ayomide Olubunmi graduated from Lagos State University with a 4.77 CGPA, First Class Honours in Mass Communication

She took 76 courses across eight semesters and never recorded a single F or D in her results

Beyond her studies, she founded LASU Fellows, a creative team that grew from 3 members to over 30 before she graduated

In a country where hundreds of people compete for admission slots to study their dream courses, many not only secure admission to study their preferred courses but also graduate with brilliant results.

A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Ayomide Olubunmi, not only proved that she studied Mass Communication at the university but also showed evidence of her academic excellence, as she never recorded an F or a D.

LASU graduate reveals how she earned 60 As. Photo Source: Twitter/ayothemediagirl

Source: Twitter

LASU graduate bags 60 As, 15 Bs

She told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat that she graduated with a high CGPA.

She had earlier shared a post on her X page, @ayothemediagirl, showing that in the eight semesters she spent at the university, she never had an F or a D in her results.

According to Ayomide Olubunmi, she took a total of 76 courses, in which she earned 60 As, 15 Bs, and one C.

Legit.ng took an interest in her story, and she detailed her experience at the university, including what inspired her to study Mass Communication at LASU.

LASU first-class graduate speaks about herself

Legit.ng asked the first-class graduate for a brief introduction to properly introduce her to readers following her recent academic achievement.

She shared:

"My name is Ayomide Olubunmi, though most people know and address me as Ayothemediagirl. I am from Osun State and I recently graduated from Lagos State University (LASU), where I studied Mass Communication. I gained admission in July 2022. I wrote my final papers and officially signed out in August 2025, and then had my convocation ceremony in August 2026. I graduated with 4.77/5.00 CGPA First Class Honours."

Having spoken about herself, including the CGPA she graduated with, Ayomide Olubunmi went on to tell Legit.ng what inspired her to study Mass Communication.

LASU first-class graduate shares secret behind her success. Photo Source: Twitter/ayothemediagirl

Source: Twitter

Why I studied Mass Communication

To help readers better understand her story and the reason she chose the academic programme out of the many courses available at Lagos State University, she went down memory lane as she reflected on her childhood.

"Growing up, I was always fascinated by words and the way stories connect people. I noticed how the right message could change someone’s mind or give a voice to people who weren't being heard. I didn’t just want to talk, I wanted to understand how media and communication actually influence the real world. Mass Communication felt like the natural home for my curiosity."

While at it, she also shared some of the experiences she had as an undergraduate at Lagos State University (LASU).

Ayomide spoke about her experience at LASU, saying:

"It was a combination of early mornings, packed lecture halls and constant motion. Being a student in Lagos teaches you grit very quickly. My university years were mostly about learning how to stay grounded, adapt when plans fell apart and keep showing up even when the days felt endlessly long."

The challenges I faced at LASU

Despite being a brilliant lady with big goals and a focused mind, Ayomide brought to our attention some of the challenges she faced as a student.

Irrespective of how significant the challenges were, she overcame them. Speaking about this in the exclusive chat, she explained:

"My biggest battle was simply time. I was studying and also taking on hosting gigs, writing and freelancing to build my skills and support myself. There were days I had to run from hosting an event straight to a test, running on barely four hours of sleep. I overcame it by learning discipline, planning my days down to the hour, learning when to say a firm 'no' to distractions and reminding myself why I chose this path in the first place."

The challenges did not affect her academic performance in any way, as she reiterated that she never failed a course.

"I never failed a course but did I feel like giving up? Absolutely. Burnout creeps in when your body is tired and your brain feels full. There were nights I stared at my ceiling asking myself if pushing this hard was worth the stress but every time that doubt crept in, I reminded myself that rest is not the same thing as quitting. I would sleep, reset and wake up ready to try again."

LASU graduate with 4.77 CGPA shares study strategies. Photo Source: Twitter/ayothemediagirl

Source: Twitter

The study strategies that helped her CGPA

Legit.ng asked how she was able to achieve such a high CGPA and earn so many As and Bs, which helped her maintain an excellent academic record. She explained in detail.

According to her, she adopted some strategies and habits that helped her achieve outstanding academic results.

Ayomide told Legit.ng that she used three strategies.

The first one

1. Understanding over cramming

"Understanding over cramming: I never liked memorizing things word for word just to pass. I would read a concept and try to explain it out loud in simple, everyday language, as if I was a 5-year-old."

2. Starting early

"Starting early: I made it a rule not to wait until the exam timetable came out before cracking my books. A little bit of reading every week saves you from stomach anxiety and panic."

3. Summarising notes

"Summarizing my notes: Writing short summaries in my own handwriting helped the information stick."

LASU graduate recalls activities she participated in

When it seemed that was all, Ayomide revealed in the chat that she did not focus solely on her studies but also made time for other activities within and outside the school.

According to her, she worked as an event host and participated in other key activities on campus.

She shared:

"I was involved in quite a lot. I worked actively as an event host, anchoring events both within LASU and outside LASU, building my brand as Ayothemediagirl in real-time. I also served in key media roles on campus, including being a publicist for Excel Minds Academy and being in the PR team for the Lagos State University Debate Society."

"Most importantly, I founded LASU Fellows, a creative team and launchpad for students to showcase their raw talents and build practical skills. We brought together student presenters, videographers, graphic designers and various storytellers. What started as an experiment with just three of us grew into a thriving team of over 30 creatives before I graduated. Leading and nurturing that team took a huge chunk of my university life but seeing students use the platform to find their footing and shine remains one of the things I am most proud of."

LASU graduate reveals 3 strategies that helped her excel. Photo Source: Twitter/ayothemediagirl

Source: Twitter

LASU graduate advises undergraduates

Many undergraduates in different institutions in Nigeria and other parts of the world hope to graduate with excellent results. During the exclusive chat, Ayomide advised students around the world who are studying the same course as hers.

"The degree is great but a degree alone won't cut it. We are living in a digital-first world that evolves every single day. The version of Mass Communication taught inside the classroom is only a tiny slice of what exists out there. Beyond the lecture halls, communications branches into brand strategy, digital positioning, narrative design, crisis PR and corporate storytelling."

"My only advice is this, learn digital-first skills while you are still in school. It doesn't just mean video editing or graphics. It means understanding strategy, learning how to position brands and taking deliberate online courses. As a student, your student ID is a superpower. Countless global platforms offer free licenses, student discounts, and certifications if you just ask."

As a Mass Communication graduate, she also shared how using social media positively can contribute to students' growth both academically and outside the classroom.

"Also, use the power of the internet boldly. Being a student is the best cover to cold-message anyone in the industry. Pick one or two companies you admire, find people working there and reach out for advice or internship opportunities. People are far more willing to open doors for a curious student who is genuinely hungry to learn. The absolute worst they can say is 'no' and when they say no, you simply move on to the next. That is how you build real momentum before convocation day."

Read the post she shared online below:

LASU graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Lagos State University (LASU) graduate Timileyin Afolabi had emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology for the Class of 2025, earning First Class Honours with a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00.

Afolabi also shared one of the strategies that helped him excel, explaining how surrounding himself with academically driven people and joining Excel Minds Academic Group contributed to his academic success.

Source: Legit.ng