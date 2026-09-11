Uber’s exit opens a new chapter as Nigerian mobility companies compete for displaced drivers, passengers and market share

SimpliRide’s subscription model lets drivers retain 100 per cent of base fares while targeting improved earnings predictability

High fuel, financing and maintenance costs are reshaping ride-hailing, with corporate transport emerging as a key growth opportunity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The departure of Uber from Nigeria is opening a new chapter in the country’s ride-hailing industry, with indigenous mobility companies seeking to attract drivers and passengers left without their familiar platform.

The development is expected to intensify competition among existing operators while creating opportunities for Nigerian technology companies to expand their customer base and strengthen their presence in the transportation market.

Uber's exit, local firms' gain: How Uber's exit paved the way for local firms. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the immediate scramble for market share, Uber’s exit has renewed attention on the economics of ride-hailing, particularly the cost of fuel, vehicle financing, maintenance, insurance and other expenses that affect drivers’ earnings.

SimpliRide promotes subscription model

One of the local operators seeking to benefit from the changing market is SimpliRide, a Nigerian-founded mobility technology company that operates a subscription-based model rather than charging drivers a percentage commission on every completed trip.

Under the model, drivers pay a platform subscription and retain 100 per cent of their base trip fares. The company says the arrangement is designed to make platform costs more predictable and allow drivers to retain more of their earnings.

Country Head of SimpliRide Nigeria, Alero Fregene, said Uber’s departure should not be interpreted as the disappearance of demand for app-based transportation.

She said the development could instead usher in a new phase in which local operators compete more aggressively on value, reliability and the economic realities of driving.

“The next chapter of Nigerian ride-hailing should increasingly be built around the economic realities of the people who actually power the ecosystem, the drivers, riders and businesses that depend on reliable transportation every day,” Fregene said.

SimpliRide’s transition programme includes accelerated driver onboarding and verification, platform orientation and access to its subscription model.

The company said drivers joining its platform can continue using other e-hailing services, allowing them to compare earnings and determine which platforms offer the best returns.

Driver earnings become a key battleground

The emerging competition is expected to be shaped by driver earnings, passenger pricing, vehicle availability, safety, reliability and customer experience rather than brand recognition alone.

Traditional ride-hailing platforms typically deduct a percentage of fares, while subscription-based services charge a fixed or predictable platform access fee. For drivers completing many trips, retaining a larger share of fares could make the subscription model attractive.

However, the sustainability of any platform depends on sufficient passenger demand. A driver’s actual earnings are determined not only by the percentage retained but also by ride requests, waiting time and operating expenses.

SimpliRide said it has recorded more than 23,000 app downloads and built a growing community of drivers and riders, with the company beginning monetisation through its subscription model.

Fregene said local operators must prove their value through performance rather than rely on Nigerian ownership to attract customers.

“We are not asking Nigerians to support SimpliRide simply because we are Nigerian,” she said. “We are asking drivers, riders and businesses to evaluate the economics, experience the technology and decide whether the model works better for them.”

Corporate transport offers another opportunity

The battle for market share is also expected to extend beyond individual consumers, with companies, hotels and institutions requiring technology-enabled transportation for employees, executives, airport transfers and scheduled journeys.

SimpliRide is targeting this segment through a business transition programme covering employee transportation, executive mobility, hotel transportation and institutional mobility needs.

The company believes corporate transport could provide local platforms with more predictable demand while reducing their reliance on individual consumer trips.

Nigeria’s operating costs remain a challenge

Ride-hailing companies continue to face high vehicle acquisition costs, expensive financing, fuel expenses, maintenance and limited access to affordable vehicle financing for professional drivers.

Nigerian company launches new ride-hail app as Uber exits Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

These pressures could encourage more locally tailored business models. SimpliRide said its subscription structure was developed with these realities in mind, alongside initiatives focused on driver welfare, health protection, vehicle access and business transportation.

Uber’s departure is therefore unlikely to eliminate demand for technology-enabled transportation in Nigeria.

Instead, it could accelerate the restructuring of the industry as existing operators compete for displaced demand and indigenous platforms seek to demonstrate that alternative business models can deliver better economics for drivers and reliable services for passengers.

Uber's exit: Local rivals face new ride-hailing battle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uber’s exit from Nigeria has opened a fresh battle for customers, drivers and market share in one of Africa’s most competitive ride-hailing markets.

The US-based mobility company discontinued its Nigerian operations on September 2, 2026, ending a 12-year presence that began with its launch in Lagos in 2014 before expanding to other Nigerian cities. Uber said the decision followed a review of its evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng