Nigeria's new Alphanumeric Postcode System will launch in 2026, providing every home a unique digital address

GIS-enabled system aims to improve logistics, e-commerce, emergency response and national planning for better service delivery

Integration with national identity databases will enhance government planning and infrastructure development across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced that Nigeria’s new Alphanumeric Postcode System will become operational nationwide from October 1, 2026, giving every home and building a unique digital address.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, announced the development in a statement on X, describing it as a major step towards building a digitally connected Nigeria.

Every Nigerian home to get new digital addresses as FG launches new postcodes. Credit: Bosun Tijani/X

Source: Twitter

According to Tijani, Nigerians will, for the first time, have a simple and precise postcode assigned to their homes.

The new system, being introduced by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), is expected to replace the existing six-digit numerical postcode system with a more advanced, location-based digital addressing framework.

How Nigerians will find their new address

The new Digital Postcode System is GIS-enabled and designed to assign every building and home a unique, geographically anchored digital identity.

The Federal Government said Nigerians will be able to generate and verify their new codes through dedicated web portals, mobile applications and USSD services once the system becomes operational.

The system will also be integrated with geospatial data, allowing physical locations to be mapped more accurately on digital platforms and navigation services.

This could make it easier for Nigerians to share their exact locations without relying on vague descriptions such as “the house behind the filling station” or “the third street after the market.”

What the new digital address means for Nigerians

The government expects the system to significantly improve logistics, e-commerce deliveries, emergency response and public safety.

Accurate digital addresses could help delivery companies locate customers more efficiently while reducing failed deliveries and the losses associated with incorrect or difficult-to-find locations.

Emergency services could also benefit from faster and more precise location identification during incidents requiring urgent intervention.

Tijani said the system would further support intelligence gathering, law enforcement, government planning and service delivery by creating a trusted location layer for the country.

Link to national identity system

The minister also explained that the initiative could eventually connect physical locations with national identification databases, including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This integration could give government agencies better information for planning infrastructure, delivering public services and understanding where people and businesses are located.

Tijani previously described the Digital Postcode System as a foundational component of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure, noting that the country had developed digital identity and financial systems but lacked a universally reliable way to identify physical locations.

NIPOST explains the initiative

The Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, said the initiative is designed to give every location in Nigeria a unique and verifiable digital address.

According to her, the system is expected to strengthen national security, improve emergency response, support public services and boost economic activities that depend on accurate location information.

e-Commerce and logistics to get easier as FG launches Alphaneumeric postcodes for every home. Credit: Novatis.

Source: UGC

The National Digital Addressing Policy and Digital Postcode System were earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council as critical components of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure.

With the October 1 rollout approaching, Nigerians will be able to use the new system to identify and verify their homes and other locations more accurately across the country.

FG launches digital training Academy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

Source: Legit.ng