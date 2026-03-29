Tim Cook of Apple Inc. advised smartphone users to cut down on screen time and prioritise real-world interactions

He also reflected on Apple’s 50-year history, its innovations, and its support for music education through Save The Music

He added that while studies warn that excessive smartphone use can harm mental health, emerging technologies like AI have great potential

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Tim Cook, the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., has offered unexpected advice to smartphone users: spend less time glued to your screens.

During a recent interview on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, the 65-year-old executive spoke about the company’s 50-year journey, the effects of tariffs, and Apple’s growing support for music education through its collaboration with Save The Music.

Tim Cook emphasised the importance of staying connected to the real world rather than constantly engaging with devices. Photo credit: Jumangi, People

Source: UGC

Tim Cook urges users to reduce screen time

Beyond business matters, Cook emphasised the importance of staying connected to the real world rather than constantly engaging with devices.

He noted that he doesn’t want people spending excessive time on smartphones, especially at the expense of genuine human interaction.

Cook said:

“I don’t want people using them too much. I don’t want people looking at the smartphone more than they’re looking in someone’s eyes; as if they’re scrolling endlessly."

According to him, life should not revolve around endless scrolling; instead, people should step outside and experience nature firsthand.

He added:

“This is not how you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature.”

Impact of smartphones and future of technology

Research supports Cook’s concerns. A study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry highlights that although smartphones are essential in modern life, overuse can lead to physical strain as well as emotional challenges such as loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

Reflecting on Apple’s milestone anniversary, Cook also revisited key achievements since joining the company as chief operating officer before becoming CEO in 2011.

He pointed to innovations that transformed music consumption, reshaped mobile communication, and even contributed to health monitoring through devices like the Apple Watch.

About two years ago, Apple unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing safety for children and teens using its devices, as it fends off calls to more directly verify the age of its users.

A new study found that overuse of phones can lead to physical strain as well as emotional challenges. Photo credit: iStock

Source: Getty Images

Looking ahead, Cook addressed the growing conversation around artificial intelligence. He expressed optimism about its potential, describing it as a powerful tool that can bring meaningful benefits.

However, he stressed that technology itself is neutral—its impact ultimately depends on how it is created and used.

Apple shares over $95 million with its device users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple Inc. had agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from a 2021 lawsuit filed by California resident Fumiko Lopez and others.

The suit followed allegations that its voice assistant Siri secretly recorded private conversations and shared them with third parties for advertising purposes.

Eligible claimants can receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, with a cap of five devices per person, meaning a maximum payout of $100.

Source: Legit.ng