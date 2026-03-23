MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMoPSB) has opened applications for its TechSpark Graduate Programme

The company said the initiative is designed to equip young graduates with hands-on technical training

Successful participants who complete the programme may be considered for full-time employment

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMoPSB) has opened applications for its TechSpark Graduate Programme.

The TechSpark Graduate Programme, recently announced, is part of MoMoPSB’s effort to strengthen Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem by building a pipeline of skilled young professionals in technology and innovation.

Fresh graduates invited as MoMo opens TechSpark Graduate Programme Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company said the programme is designed to prepare participants for careers in software engineering, data, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and other key areas of digital financial services.

Job opportunities for successful candidates

MoMoPSB added that successful participants who complete the programme may be considered for full-time employment within the organisation.

The message reads:

"The MoMo TechSpark Graduate Programme is a 12‑month immersive graduate programme created for young, bold, curious individuals who want to learn, build, think out of the box, and help shape the digital financial ecosystem that millions rely on. Complete the programme successfully and as long as you don’t break anything major you get to stay full-time."

Opportunity for young tech graduates

MoMoPSB said the TechSpark Graduate Programme will provide structured learning, hands-on project experience, and mentorship from senior professionals within the organisation.

According to the company, participants will rotate across different technical and commercial units to gain broad exposure to real-world business operations and technology systems.

The programme also includes training in areas such as cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, DevOps, cybersecurity, software engineering, and network infrastructure.

In addition, participants will work on real business projects, take part in performance reviews, and receive support for professional certifications during the 12 months.

MoMoPSB stated that the programme is also designed to build technical competence through coding tasks, system analysis, testing, debugging, and documentation, while fostering collaboration across teams.

Opportunity for STEM graduates as MoMoPSB opens TechSpark Programme Photo: JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Mathematics, Physics, or related STEM fields

Must have completed NYSC or be in the final stages of completion

0–2 years of post-NYSC work experience

Basic programming knowledge in languages such as Python, Java, JavaScript, or SQL

Understanding of software development, APIs, testing, debugging, and version control (Git)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and teamwork abilities

Adaptability and willingness to learn

Application process

Interested and qualified candidates are expected to submit their applications online before the stated deadline using this link to apply

MoMoPSB said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

MTN 2026 GGDP

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that MTN recently carried out recruitment for its 2026 Global Graduate Development Programme (GGDP) in Nigeria.

The programme targets ambitious and talented graduates ready to build careers in the telecom and technology sectors.

The GGDP will give selected applicants the needed experience that fast-tracks them into critical roles within the company.

Source: Legit.ng