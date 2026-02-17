Flutterwave celebrates ten years as the world's most licensed non-bank fintech company

CEO Olugbenga Agboola reflects on Africa's payment challenges and Flutterwave's growth

The gala attracted notable dignitaries, highlighting Nigeria's innovation in the global fintech landscape

Africa’s fintech powerhouse, Flutterwave, has reached a major milestone as it marks 10 years of operations with a bold claim: it is now the most licensed non-bank financial technology company in the world.

Chief Executive Officer Olugbenga Agboola, popularly known as GB, announced during the company’s 10th anniversary gala night held at The Delborough Lagos.

The evening brought together political leaders, captains of industry, and business executives to celebrate a decade of innovation and growth.

Agboola described the moment as more than a corporate milestone. According to him, it represents shared prosperity, bold thinking, and the rise of Nigeria as a driving force in Africa’s fintech transformation.

From payment frustrations to financial infrastructure

Reflecting on the early days, Agboola painted a picture of Africa’s fragmented payment systems in 2015 and 2016, BusinessDay reports.

Sending money from Lagos to Accra often required routing funds through New York, making cross-border transfers slow and costly. In some cases, physically carrying cash was faster than using formal banking channels.

That inefficiency inspired the creation of Flutterwave in 2016. The company was founded with a clear mission: simplify payments, unlock market access for small businesses, and make cross-border transactions seamless for Africans at home and in the diaspora.

Over time, what began as a solution to regional payment bottlenecks evolved into a global fintech infrastructure platform.

50+ licences and operations in 35 countries

Today, Flutterwave operates in more than 35 countries and holds over 50 licences worldwide, making it the most licensed non-bank entity globally.

This regulatory footprint has allowed the company to expand confidently into markets beyond Africa, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe, through partnerships and banking integrations.

In the last decade, the company has processed over one billion transactions worth more than $50 billion. Agboola emphasised that this growth has been built on compliance, reliability, and trust.

“Our goal has always been to build a payment-agnostic platform that connects commerce, logistics, and payments seamlessly,” he said, stressing that the company aims to help businesses and consumers transact effortlessly while creating economic value.

High-profile attendance at 10th Anniversary Gala

The celebration drew notable dignitaries, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also present were industry leaders such as Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria’s board.

Agboola also acknowledged Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, founder of Stanel Group, for hosting the event at The Delborough Lagos and supporting the celebration.

Nigeria at the core of global ambitions

According to a Punch report, despite its international footprint, Agboola reaffirmed Nigeria as Flutterwave’s home and operational base.

He noted that the company’s success reflects the scale of Nigerian innovation and its ability to compete globally.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage Flutterwave’s platform to expand beyond borders, stressing that the Nigerian brand should be synonymous with excellence, growth, and scalable enterprise.

As Flutterwave enters its second decade, the company appears focused on deepening its roots in Nigeria while strengthening its global presence, positioning itself as a bridge between African businesses and the world economy.

