Asus, one of the popular phone makers over the years, has announced iy will no longer release new smartphone models

The company will stop making new Zenfone and ROG Phone models indefinitely and will have a new focus

Asus, however, promises to continue maintenance, software updates, and warranty services for current smartphones

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced it is halting smartphone production after 23 years and now wants to focus on artificial intelligence and other innovative products.

The decision was confirmed by Asus chairman Jonney Shih during the company’s 2026 recent event in Taiwan.

Speaking on the decision, Shih revealed that the smartphone business has been placed on an indefinite hiatus.

He said:

“Asus will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future."

GSMA reports that the move ends the Zenfone and ROG Phone lines, with no new models expected in 2026 or possibly beyond.

Asus plans for the future

While the company has not ruled out a return to smartphones in the future, Shih described the approach as an “indefinite wait-and-see.”

Instead, Asus plans to shift resources into AI-focused products such as robots and smart glasses, moving away from the increasingly crowded smartphone market.

Asus smartphones

Asus’ Zenfone series smartphones were once among the leading brands globally, but in recent years they struggled to compete with Apple’s iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel devices, as well as other Android brands.

According to The Sun, a major challenge was the company’s inability to match rivals in software updates and long term support.

The ROG Phone range, designed for mobile gamers, built a loyal following due to its powerful processors, active cooling systems, and gaming accessories.

However, its high price starting at $1,200 for the ROG Phone 9 Pro limited mass appeal, with many gamers opting for more mainstream devices from Apple or Samsung.

Existing Asus smartphones will continue to receive updates, although support levels have historically lagged behind industry leaders.

Asus phone price in Nigeria

A phone seller at Ikeja Computer Village, Ifeanyi Ebuka, told Legit.ng that Asus is not a major hit in Nigeria except among tech enthusiasts.

“Asus phones, especially the high-end models, are very expensive. The midrange phones are not appealing and do not drive sales, so you hardly see the devices or their accessories in the Nigerian market.

“The last Asus phone I sold was a used Asus ROG Phone 6 (512GB, Black) for N600,000. People mainly buy them for gaming.”

