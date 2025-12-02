MTN Announces Network Outage, Sends Message to Customers
- MTN Nigeria has alerted its customers of temporary service disruptions in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto states caused by a fibre cut
- The disruption will affect 2G, 3G, and 4G services, and the company has assured that its engineers are working urgently to restore connectivity
- The telecom giant has apologised for the inconvenience and assured subscribers that full service will be restored as soon as possible
MTN Nigeria has alerted subscribers in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto states about temporary service disruptions due to a fibre cut affecting its network.
The telecommunications company in a statement released on Tuesday, December 2 said the outage may result in temporary unavailability of 2G, 3G, and 4G services in the affected areas.
The telco assured subscriber it is working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible.
MTN assured subscribers that efforts are underway to resolve the issue and minimise disruptions, stressing that service reliability remains a top priority.
In a statement, the company said:
“We are experiencing network challenges in some parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto states due to a fibre cut. Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”
Fibre cuts continue to be a challenge for telecom operators across Nigeria, often caused by construction activities, vandalism, and poor coordination
MTN invest to improve service for subscribers
MTN Nigeria said it has invested about N202.4 billion, representing 159% yearly, in infrastructure upgrades and network expansion to boost service delivery and capacity.
The company disclosed this in its unaudited financials for Q1 2025, saying its subscribers grew by 8.2% to 84.1 million, an addition of 3.2 million subscribers during the review period.
The telco disclosed that its active data users increased by 13.0% to 50.3 million, an additional 2.6 million users, Punch reports.
MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said the company received approval to adjust its prices, leading to the ongoing investment in the industry and maintaining quality service.
The MTN Nigeria boss said the development empowered the telco to accelerate network investments with N202.4 billion, up by 159%, focusing on boosting capacity and improving user experience.
He said that despite uncertainties, the company returned to profitability due to the relative stability of the naira during the period.
According to him, the exchange rate remained relatively stablel
