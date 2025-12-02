A policy advocacy group, the Centre for Energy Accountability and Reform (CEAR) has lauded the NNPC’s land-breaking profit

A policy advocacy group, the Centre for Energy Accountability and Reform (CEAR), has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for posting a Profit After Tax of N5.4 trillion for its 2024 financial year.

The organisation said the performance signals a major shift in the nation’s oil and gas landscape, showing that disciplined management and commercial reforms are finally delivering real results.

NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, gets praise for commendable leadership.

In a statement released in Abuja and signed by CEAR’s Executive Director, Dr Ibrahim Ahmed, the organisation described the outcome as proof that NNPC’s ongoing restructuring and operational strengthening are producing measurable financial and institutional gains.

Reforms delivering market confidence and stronger operations

The results were announced in Abuja during an official briefing, confirming a 64 percent jump in net profit from the N3.297 trillion recorded in 2023.

Revenue rose to N45.1 trillion, an increase of 88 percent, driven by improved crude oil output, strengthened downstream measures and what stakeholders have called better commercial discipline.

According to CEAR, the figures confirm that the company’s evolution into a limited liability entity has shifted the focus toward efficiency, transparency and corporate governance.

The group credited Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari for steering the company toward stability and smarter resource management at a time when investors are increasingly cautious about governance and creditworthiness in national oil companies.

“This performance is not a stroke of luck. It reflects a deliberate and disciplined approach to restructuring and commercial repositioning.

Under Bayo Ojulari’s guidance, NNPC Limited has shown that a state-owned energy firm can be profitable, competitive and aligned with national growth objectives,” the statement read.

The centre noted that reforms across upstream, midstream and downstream infrastructure are reversing years of poor investment, pipeline losses, regulatory clashes and slow production growth.

It added that the improved financial results are in sync with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially around fiscal discipline and energy sector governance.

Stronger outlook, bigger investment ambitions

While acknowledging that foreign exchange earnings dipped in the 2024 report, CEAR said the shortfall highlights the urgent need for sustained reforms aimed at boosting production and value-addition.

The group backed NNPC’s plans to raise crude output to two million barrels per day by 2027 and three million barrels per day by 2030, along with its target of scaling gas output to 12 billion standard cubic feet per day within the same timeframe.

The organisation also praised the company’s plan to mobilise about $60 billion in new investments across the sector. Such funding, CEAR said, will be crucial for job creation, revenue growth and powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

A new benchmark for public sector performance

“With this profit, NNPC Limited has sent a strong message that Nigeria’s energy industry can be globally competitive when driven by vision and professionalism,” CEAR added.

Bayo Ojulari's draws admiration over his leadership as NNPC declares multi-trillion naira profit.

The centre urged regulators, industry players and policymakers to avoid unnecessary political distractions and continue backing the reforms that are restoring credibility and financial sustainability across the petroleum value chain.

