Lagos, Nigeria — Nigeria’s traders, investors, and financial enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the most anticipated finance events of the year as Traders Fair 2026 arrives in Lagos on Friday, 10 April 2026, at The Lagos Continental Hotel.

Designed as a dynamic hub for learning, collaboration, and industry innovation, the event will unite top local and international finance experts for a full day of seminars, discussions, and interactive sessions. Whether you're a newcomer exploring the world of trading or a seasoned professional seeking deeper insights, Traders Fair 2026 promises valuable knowledge you can use immediately.

A full day of opportunity and insight

Attendees will enjoy:

Expert-led seminars from respected industry leaders

from respected industry leaders Hands-on exhibitions featuring cutting-edge tools, platforms, and financial services

featuring cutting-edge tools, platforms, and financial services Unmatched networking with traders, analysts, brokers, fintech innovators, and more

Traders Fair offers a rare chance to learn directly from influential voices shaping trends in global and Nigerian financial markets.

Showcasing leaders and innovators in today’s evolving financial markets

A highlight of the event, topics, and content covering Forex, Stocks, AI, and Robo Trading, will honor individuals and companies demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership across the finance sector. Guests will witness some of the brightest talents in trading receive well-earned recognition.

Exciting lucky draw for attendees

All registered participants will automatically enter the event lucky draw, with the chance to win exclusive prizes—another great reason to stay for the entire experience.

Event details

Date: Friday, 10 April 2026

Friday, 10 April 2026 Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Venue: The Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos

The Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos Entry: Free online registration

Spaces are limited, and demand is high. Early registration is strongly encouraged to secure your spot.

Connect. Learn. Grow.

Traders Fair 2026 provides an invaluable platform to connect with the broader trading and finance community, gain real-world insights, and build meaningful relationships that can power future growth and success.

For more information or to register, visit www.tradersfair.com or contact info@tradersfair.com.

