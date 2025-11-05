EdTech Revolution: 10 Startups Leading the Next Phase of Digital Learning in Nigeria
- An increasing number of Nigerians are starting to make use of EdTech startups to learn and acquire skills for jobs of the future
- These startups are equipping Nigerians with career-ready skills, bridging the gap between traditional education and the digital economy
- The flexible learning options include primary school on uLesson to Univad for career-based skills
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigeria is witnessing a growing number of EdTech startups offering to fill gaps that traditional institutions often overlook.
From self-paced diploma programs to live classes and AI-enhanced learning tools, these Edutech platforms are becoming more appealing to Nigerians struggling to find the time to upskill.
Legit.ng has compiled a list of 10 startups transforming learning in Nigeria in 2025, each addressing the diverse educational needs of different groups
Univad
Univad stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s modern EdTech wave. The platform offers online diplomas and short professional courses built around in-demand global skills.
Its AI-assisted learning environment allows students and professionals to research, study, and advance their careers entirely online through a seamless mobile experience.
AltSchool Africa
AltSchool Africa offers programs that provide a guaranteed pathway to technology and business skills, opening doors to remote and international job opportunities.
The platform also offers mentorship and hands-on training, equipping students with practical experience for the real world
uLesson
A pioneer in digital learning for primary and secondary students, uLesson has built an engaging ecosystem of videos, practice questions, and progress tracking tools.
The app helps prepare students writing the Nigerian and West African curriculum in a fun and visual way.
Klas
Klas enables anyone — from teachers to industry professionals — to launch and manage virtual courses. Its platform integrates payment systems, live video, and classroom management features, creating a full suite for digital educators.
Utiva
Utiva focuses on building Africa’s next generation of data, tech, and product professionals. With its cohort-based classes and mentorship model, Utiva provides structured career growth and job support for learners entering the digital workforce.
TechQuest Academy
TechQuest Academy drives digital literacy among children and teachers through coding, robotics, and creative technology programs. It’s also active in rural areas, helping schools integrate tech education early.
Tuteria
A trusted marketplace for tutors and learners, Tuteria connects users with qualified teachers for academic subjects, professional skills, and test prep. Its verification process ensures reliability, while offering flexible scheduling for both students and tutors.
Afrilearn
Afrilearn blends storytelling, animation, and curriculum-based content to keep learning lively and effective for young students. The platform supports personalised learning paths and gamified assessments.
Gradely
Gradely uses analytics to help parents and schools identify learning gaps and provide tailored exercises for each student. Its goal is to make assessment and feedback more data-driven.
Learners Corner
Designed for busy professionals, Learners Corner curates microlearning lessons that deliver quick, practical insights on a wide range of subjects from communication to career advancement.
Salary of professors in Nigeria 13x lower
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s university lecturers are among the lowest paid in Africa, with professors earning less than $400 (N550,000) monthly.
This is 13 times lower than their South African counterparts, a new comparative study has revealed.
A comparative analysis of academic salaries across Africa shows that Nigerian professors take home an average of $366.66 monthly, while those in South Africa earn about $4,800.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.