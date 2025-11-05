An increasing number of Nigerians are starting to make use of EdTech startups to learn and acquire skills for jobs of the future

These startups are equipping Nigerians with career-ready skills, bridging the gap between traditional education and the digital economy

The flexible learning options include primary school on uLesson to Univad for career-based skills

Nigeria is witnessing a growing number of EdTech startups offering to fill gaps that traditional institutions often overlook.

From self-paced diploma programs to live classes and AI-enhanced learning tools, these Edutech platforms are becoming more appealing to Nigerians struggling to find the time to upskill.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of 10 startups transforming learning in Nigeria in 2025, each addressing the diverse educational needs of different groups

Univad

Univad stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s modern EdTech wave. The platform offers online diplomas and short professional courses built around in-demand global skills.

Its AI-assisted learning environment allows students and professionals to research, study, and advance their careers entirely online through a seamless mobile experience.

AltSchool Africa

AltSchool Africa offers programs that provide a guaranteed pathway to technology and business skills, opening doors to remote and international job opportunities.

The platform also offers mentorship and hands-on training, equipping students with practical experience for the real world

uLesson

A pioneer in digital learning for primary and secondary students, uLesson has built an engaging ecosystem of videos, practice questions, and progress tracking tools.

The app helps prepare students writing the Nigerian and West African curriculum in a fun and visual way.

Klas

Klas enables anyone — from teachers to industry professionals — to launch and manage virtual courses. Its platform integrates payment systems, live video, and classroom management features, creating a full suite for digital educators.

Utiva

Utiva focuses on building Africa’s next generation of data, tech, and product professionals. With its cohort-based classes and mentorship model, Utiva provides structured career growth and job support for learners entering the digital workforce.

TechQuest Academy

TechQuest Academy drives digital literacy among children and teachers through coding, robotics, and creative technology programs. It’s also active in rural areas, helping schools integrate tech education early.

Tuteria

A trusted marketplace for tutors and learners, Tuteria connects users with qualified teachers for academic subjects, professional skills, and test prep. Its verification process ensures reliability, while offering flexible scheduling for both students and tutors.

Afrilearn

Afrilearn blends storytelling, animation, and curriculum-based content to keep learning lively and effective for young students. The platform supports personalised learning paths and gamified assessments.

Gradely

Gradely uses analytics to help parents and schools identify learning gaps and provide tailored exercises for each student. Its goal is to make assessment and feedback more data-driven.

Learners Corner

Designed for busy professionals, Learners Corner curates microlearning lessons that deliver quick, practical insights on a wide range of subjects from communication to career advancement.

