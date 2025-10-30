Zenith Bank Plc has officially opened applications for Zecathon 5.0, the fifth edition of its celebrated innovation challenge that’s fast becoming Africa’s biggest platform for tech-driven entrepreneurship.

With ₦140 million in prizes, mentorship from global experts, and access to investors, this year’s edition promises to supercharge innovation across the continent.

A new era of innovation and collaboration

Building on the success of last year’s ₦77.5 million Zecathon 4.0, this year’s challenge introduces a three-part format that expands opportunities for innovators to create, pitch, and grow.

The hackathon: Building the future of finance

For the first time, Zecathon features a Hackathon where developers and innovators collaborate to design groundbreaking fintech and banking solutions.

The winning team will take home ₦30 million, while four runner-ups will each receive ₦10 million and access to Zenith Bank’s innovation team for potential collaborations.

The startup pitch competition: Scaling impactful ideas

This iconic segment remains the stage for early-stage startups with scalable, real-world solutions.

The winner will earn ₦30 million, with four finalists also receiving ₦10 million each.

Beyond funding, participants gain mentorship, investor access, and partnership opportunities to grow their ventures.

Six-week incubation program

All finalists from both competitions will join an intensive six-week incubation program, gaining expert mentorship, business development support, and visibility before investors.

In total, ₦140 million in cash prizes, nearly double last year’s amount, will fuel the continent’s brightest innovators.

Driving Africa’s digital transformation

Zecathon 5.0 spans key innovation sectors redefining Africa’s economy, from Fintech and Cybersecurity to Agriculture, Healthtech, and Education. Startups in Retail, E-commerce, Transportation, and Insurance are also encouraged to apply.

Each category reflects Zenith Bank’s broader mission: using technology to solve Africa’s biggest challenges, improve livelihoods, and accelerate digital inclusion.

Building on past success

According to TechCabal, last year’s edition attracted over 1,500 applications and produced some of Nigeria’s most promising tech success stories.

JumpnPass, a self-checkout startup, won the top ₦25 million prize, followed by CreditChek and Salad Africa, who took home ₦20 million and ₦15 million respectively.

According to Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc:

“Zecathon is not just a competition, it’s a catalyst for change. We’re empowering the next generation of innovators who are shaping Nigeria’s economic and digital future. This year, it’s about sustainable impact.”

Who can apply?

For Startups (Pitch Competition):

Must be an early-stage African startup with a registered business entity.

Operates in one of Zecathon’s focus sectors.

Have a viable product (MVP) and early market traction.

Present a scalable business model with clear growth potential.

For hackathon teams:

Teams of 2–4 individuals, aged 20–35.

Focus on solving real challenges in digital banking and financial services.

How to apply

Startups and innovators across Africa can apply for free before October 31, 2025, via beyondlimits.global/zecathon5 .

With ₦140 million in prizes, mentorship from Africa’s leading minds, and pathways to collaboration with Zenith Bank, Zecathon 5.0 isn’t just an innovation challenge, it’s the launchpad for Africa’s next wave of tech changemakers.

