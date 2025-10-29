Elon Musk has unveiled a Wikipedia rival, which built around his generative AI, Grok

Grokpedia is powered by Musk’s artificial intelligence system Grok, and features more than 800,000 articles

The platform adopts a similar page layout and reference style to Wikipedia but with a distinctly AI-generated tone

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has launched a new online encyclopedia, Grokpedia, positioning it as a direct rival to Wikipedia.

The unveiling took place on Monday, October 28, 2025, marking another step in Musk’s bid to reshape the global information and media ecosystem.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, launches Grokpedia to challenge Wikipedia. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Human vs. AI writing: Experts question Grokpedia’s credibility

According to reports, Grokpedia is powered by Musk’s artificial intelligence system, Grok, and features more than 800,000 articles, compared to Wikipedia’s over seven million.

The platform adopts a similar page layout and reference style to Wikipedia but with a distinctly AI-generated tone.

Industry experts have raised questions about the level of human involvement in Grokpedia’s content creation.

Unlike Wikipedia, which relies heavily on community editing, Grokpedia articles are written primarily by AI, though users can reportedly submit feedback if they detect errors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said Grokpedia’s mission is to “seek truth, even if we never fully reach it.”

He also revealed ambitious plans to send physical copies of Grokpedia to orbit, the Moon, and Mars, using stable oxide materials for long-term preservation.

Ideology and bias: Wikipedia vs. Grokpedia

For years, critics, especially conservatives, have accused Wikipedia of liberal bias. Musk echoed this sentiment, claiming the site has been “captured by far-left activists.”

Early comparisons between Wikipedia and Grokpedia highlight noticeable differences, particularly in how both platforms describe Musk himself.

On Wikipedia, Musk is portrayed as a polarising figure, criticised for spreading misinformation and controversial views.

Grokpedia, however, casts him in a more favourable light, describing him as “an influential thinker shaping debates on technology, demographics, and institutional reform.”

Grokpedia’s citations are notably vague, often referencing Forbes billionaire rankings rather than specific articles or studies, a move that has drawn skepticism from researchers and journalists.

Musk’s tech expansion continues

The Grokpedia launch follows Musk’s introduction of xChat, a rival to WhatsApp, offering encrypted, disappearing messages and cross-platform video calls.

These ventures, under his xAI company, the parent firm of Grok and X, are part of what analysts describe as Musk’s broader strategy to control digital information ecosystems.

Elon Musk reveals the reasons for launching Grokpedia, as expert are divided. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Musk founded xAI after a public fallout with OpenAI’s Sam Altman, citing ideological differences over AI safety and censorship.

As Grokpedia gains attention, the key question remains: will users embrace an AI-written encyclopedia, or stick with the community-driven trust of Wikipedia?

