The United Kingdom government has removed or reduced tariffs on almost 3,000 products

The UK announced this during a roadshow in Kano, saying that the reduced tariffs aims to foster stronger trade ties

Experts say the move is expected to enhance Nigeria’s export competitiveness and growth

The United Kingdom has announced a sweeping trade gesture to Nigeria, unveiling that nearly 3,000 Nigerian products are now eligible for zero and reduced tariffs under its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

The move, which is expected to boost Nigeria’s export competitiveness and industrial growth, comes when Nigeria’s new reciprocal import ban on selected U.S. goods is sparking diplomatic unease across the Atlantic.

UK strengthens trade links with Nigeria

The UK Head of Trade Policy for Nigeria, Ms. Mujina Kaindama revealed the development during the UK DCTS Roadshow held in Kano.

She explained that the DCTS, launched in 2023, aims to simplify rules of origin, reduce red tape, and help Nigerian exporters access UK markets more efficiently.

According to Kaindama, the UK’s new tariff structure “goes beyond paperwork”, it is designed to create a hands-on export ecosystem where Nigerian entrepreneurs receive practical guidance, market intelligence, and technical support to meet global standards.

“The engagement is not just theoretical,” she said. “We’re working directly with exporters to help them meet UK standards and unlock new value chains, particularly in agriculture, textiles, and light manufacturing.”

Agriculture seen as the game-changer

Speaking at the event, Dr. Adiya Ode of Propcon+ highlighted the enormous agricultural potential of Northern Nigeria.

She noted that the region produces crops with strong international demand, such as sesame, ginger, hibiscus, groundnuts, and soybeans, all of which could thrive under the DCTS window.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy,” Ode said. “With this scheme, our farmers and agribusinesses have a golden opportunity to compete globally and attract better value for their produce. It’s not just about exports; it’s about transforming rural livelihoods.”

Nigeria’s reciprocal trade push

However, the trade goodwill between the UK and Nigeria contrasts sharply with growing tension between Abuja and Washington.

Following a series of restrictions on Nigerian exports to the U.S., the Federal Government recently announced a reciprocal ban on selected American imports, including processed foods, used vehicles, and select agricultural products.

Government officials argue that the move is aimed at protecting local industries and ensuring fair trade practices, while Washington has lodged a formal protest, calling the ban “unnecessary and counterproductive.”

Trade analysts say the development could reshape Nigeria’s global trade alliances, nudging the country closer to markets like the UK, China, and the EU, which are increasingly adopting more flexible, development-oriented trade frameworks.

Nigeria, UK deepen collaboration

Meanwhile, Mrs. Orji Gertrude, Director of Investment Promotion at the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, noted that both governments have been working closely since the DCTS launch to ensure that Nigerian exporters understand and utilize the scheme effectively.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the event, jointly organized by Propcon+, the Kano State Government, and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, signals a new era of export-driven diplomacy, one where Nigeria’s global partnerships are defined not just by politics, but by economic opportunity and national interest.

