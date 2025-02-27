The CEO of Moniepoint has been named a winner of the 2025 Legit Business Leaders Awards in recognition of his significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy

This prestigious award celebrates business leaders and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional success within the review period

Beyond his achievements, Eniolorunda shared insightful guidance to inspire and mentor young entrepreneurs on their path to success

Moniepoint Inc.'s co-founder and CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda has been recognised as a winner at the 2025 edition of Legit Business Leaders Awards.

Known informally as "Legit Business Names," the award is a non-commercial initiative that honours exceptional business leaders who have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy while fostering local talent retention.

Moniepoint's Tosin Eniolorunda Honoured With Prestigious Legit Business Names Award

Eniolorunda is celebrated for his visionary leadership at Moniepoint Inc., where he has played a key role in transforming Nigeria’s payment system.

By helping millions of businesses and individuals digitize their financial operations, Moniepoint Inc. is reshaping Africa’s financial landscape.

The company’s success is a testament to the trust and confidence it has earned from customers, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

A year of growth and recognition for Moniepoint

Moniepoint's remarkable journey in 2024 has been a testament to its commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and business growth.

A key highlight of the year was the successful close of a $110 million Series C fundraise in October, which will fuel further expansion and technological advancements.

The company processes over 1 billion transactions monthly, with a total payment volume exceeding $22 billion.

One of Moniepoint's most notable initiatives was launching Nigeria’s first Informal Economy Report in partnership with SMEDAN and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investments.

In the same year, Moniepoint received prestigious recognitions from the Financial Times and CB Insights, ranking in Africa's Fastest Growing Companies and Fintech 100 lists for the second and third consecutive years, respectively.

The Central Bank of Nigeria honoured Moniepoint as the "Financially Inclusive Fintech of the Year", solidifying its reputation as a leader in reaching underserved communities.

In addition, Moniepoint’s CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda, was recognized as the "Outstanding Fintech Personality of the Year" at the Marketing Edge Awards.

These accolades highlight Moniepoint’s relentless pursuit of excellence in leadership, innovation, and ethical business practices.

Moniepoint's ambitious plans for 2025

Looking ahead, Moniepoint is set to build on its momentum with an ambitious roadmap for 2025.

Enioloruda said the fintech operator is committed to expanding financial inclusion and empowering Africa’s entrepreneurs by leveraging digital finance to provide businesses in the informal economy with access to capital and financial services.

He said:

"Across 2025, we will continue our efforts to widen financial inclusion and support Africa’s entrepreneurial potential. This has always been a consistent focus for the company; expanding access to formal financial systems for businesses operating in the informal economy. We believe that helping them access finance and reach their potential is key for driving economic growth and prosperity across the continent."

Furthermore, Moniepoint plans to introduce new products that enhance transparency and ease of use in digital payments while strengthening collaborations with regulators to foster trust and industry stability.

Overcoming business challenges through innovation

Moniepoint has adopted a multi-layered approach to tackling business challenges, prioritizing education, partnerships, and technological investments.

A standout initiative was a December financial literacy campaign, which educated customers on the dangers of sharing sensitive information online.

This proactive effort helped mitigate fraud risks and reinforced Moniepoint’s commitment to secure digital transactions.

Moreover, the company collaborated with regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies to combat fraud in Nigeria’s digital payments space.

Eniolorunda said:

"We have also ramped up investments in technology and infrastructure to improve service delivery and reliability, which are values that our customers greatly appreciate."

These initiatives have not only strengthened the company’s reputation but also reinforced customer trust in its services.

Eniolorunda highlighted the significance of having a clear purpose and establishing a strong foundation for entrepreneurial success.

Key advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs looking to succeed, Eniolorunda emphasizes the importance of finding a strong 'Why' and building a solid foundation.

According to him, defining a clear mission ensures focus and attracts the right talent.

He advised:

"As you journey, because you can't do it alone, surround yourself with talented individuals who complement your skills and share your vision and most importantly, can execute."

He said that adaptability is another crucial factor as entrepreneurs must be open to pivoting based on market demands and user feedback. Above all, customer satisfaction is paramount.

"If you win with the customer, you are headed to greatness," Moniepoint affirms, underscoring the necessity of delivering value-driven solutions.

Moniepoint Inc. has launched a tech empowerment initiative to unlock Africa’s tech potential by nurturing bright minds, equipping them with practical skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's digital landscape.

As Africa's fintech landscape continues to evolve, Moniepoint remains steadfast in its mission to drive financial empowerment across the continent.

Moniepoint secures investment from Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moniepoint Inc. received a new investment from Visa, a global leader in digital payments.

Tosin Eniolorunda described the partnership as a significant milestone for Moniepoint and the millions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) it supports.

He further emphasized that Visa’s investment would enhance the company’s mission by expanding financial inclusion and improving access to financial services in underserved Nigerian communities.

