Starlink, the internet provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has sent an important message to customers regarding residential activation

The company announced in an email to customers after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) paused its operations

The company disclosed that customers will experience a new level of improvement in the coming weeks

The satellite internet provider, Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, has resumed new customer onboarding in Nigeria following the expansion of its network capacity and a regulatory pause that stopped residential orders last year.

The company, which has over 60,000 subscribers in Nigeria, suspended new orders for its residential internet kits across Nigeria in November 2024.

Why did Starlink resume activation?

Customers seeking to purchase the company’s kits on its website were told that activations were on hold due to regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Activation requires the company to install Starlink’s hardware, such as a dish, and connect to the company’s satellite network to start using the internet service.

The suspension meant the company could not onboard new customers.

According to reports, following infrastructure upgrades, the internet firm has now resumed activations and expanded its bandwidth capacity to serve more customers in high-demand zones.

Starlink activation: What really happened?

The company disclosed in a statement that the new development is a major feat towards connecting more Nigerians and revolutionising connectivity nationwide.

Starlink is the third-largest internet provider in Nigeria, behind Spectranet.

Starlink disclosed that it has resumed activations for customers in Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand areas at the forefront of the resumed activation.

Satellite noted that it expected the new infrastructure will unlock new speeds and improve connectivity for homes and businesses nationwide, especially in underserved and congested areas.

Starlink partners make new promises

Konga, Starlink’s largest authorised retail partner in Nigeria, expressed excitement about the development and reaffirmed its commitment to seamless customer access.

“To make the process even easier for Nigerians, we’re offering free nationwide delivery,” one of the country’s e-commerce giants said.

“Whether customers order online or walk into any of our retail outlets in cities like Asaba, Port Harcourt, Ikeja, Uyo, Owerri, Ibadan, FCT, Warri, Kano, Enugu, or Onitsha, their Starlink kits will be delivered at no extra cost.”

How Starlink’s connectivity will change the internet landscape

The firms said the activation resumption is a game-changer for many Nigerians who have been waiting to access Starlink’s services since it became available in Nigeria.

Punch reports that the development will boost digital inclusion and connectivity, especially in areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited and unreliable.

Experts say Starlink’s expanded bandwidth will deliver performance to users as demand for robust internet connectivity grows.

Starlink offers a free one-month internet subscription

Legit.ng previously reported that with a planned increase in coverage and an alluring free trial offer, Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet provider, Starlink, is quickly expanding its presence in Nigeria's rapidly evolving internet industry.

Starlink has increased its regional bandwidth capacity, particularly in Rivers, Delta, and Edo states, to improve service availability and broaden digital access.

Since its inception in Nigeria in early 2023, the company has been aggressively expanding across the country, and this move is part of that effort.

