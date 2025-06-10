As the ChatGPT system outage continues to drag on, OpenAI has finally commented on the matter and appealed to users

For almost eight hours, users across several countries have been unable to use the chatbot for work or any other purposes

Some users are now exploring alternative chatbots like DeepSeek and Gemini as the system outage persists

It has been quite upsetting for workers and others dependent on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as the chatbot has reportedly been down for more than 24 hours.

Updates confirmed that it was a global outage across several countries, including Indonesia, New Zealand, and Nigeria.

Several users confirmed to Legit.ng that the outage extended to Nigeria, with users of free and paid accounts unable to get responses despite waiting for minutes.

ChatGPT releases statement on global outage

OpenAI has spoken about the system outage on its website status as it has now lasted past one day.

It reads:

"Elevated error rates. Nearly all ChatGPT components are now working properly for all users. Please note that we still see an elevated error rate with voice mode and we are working to completely fix this component."

The company has asked users to be patient for a few hours while it works to restore full service.

ChatGPT hit by global system outage

It was reported that OpenAI's ChatGPT had been hit by a global outage, which affected its service across different countries.

Users across several countries, like New Zealand, Indonesia, and Nigeria, confirmed the outage. The prolonged outage has caused concerns for users who mostly use it as a work assistant.

Cyril, a Data Analyst who spoke to Legit.ng, explained that he had been compelled to manually write codes to filter his data and carry out other work tasks as the chatbot refused to respond.

Note that OpenAI had integrated a deep research feature into the chatbot earlier this year, but for the last eight hours, users have been unable to access it.

User confirms ChatGPT 4o, other versions are back

Linda Umezurike, a ChatGPT user, told Legit.ng that the chatbot is functioning albeit very sluggishly.

Linda, who is a content creator and host of Shattered Silence Podcast, shared a screen recording showing that the bot took as much as 5 minutes before responding to a query.

This confirms earlier updates from Kevin that some versions are up and working, but still very sluggish.

For many others, however, it is still impossible to get a response from the bot even after waiting for minutes.

