Chat-GPT was launched in 2022 and soon set a record for giving users prompt replies to inquiries at the drop of a hat

The narrative may be quite different now, as users have been unable to get a valid response from the chatbot for hours

This has raised concerns among those who depend on the bot to work, and Legit.ng is providing an update on the situation

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

It has been a major confusion for workers and others dependent on OpenAI’s Chat-GPT as the chatbot has reportedly been down for hours.

Multiple users on the free accounts and paid versions confirmed that they have been unable to get smooth or comprehensible responses from the bot for hours.

It has been reported that the popular chatbot is experiencing a major outage that has lasted more than two hours already.

Workers panic as Chat-GPT stays out for hours

Since the chatbot was introduced by OpenAI, it has been a favourite assistant for several workers across industries.

Some use it to carry out deep research, organize their thought process, create content, or get ideas to deliver on their jobs.

On a personal level, some users also claim that the bot is capable of drawing up shopping lists, diet plans, and personalized lifestyle plans.

TechRadar confirmed that OpenAI's service status has been the same for over five hours, but remains vague, providing little information to the distressed users.

It reads;

"We’re currently experiencing issues."

Note that OpenAI recently integrated a deep-research feature into the Chatbot for users to get more in-depth responses to inquiries.

Users distressed as Chat-GPT is unable to reply to prompts

On first appearance, the page just keeps blinking the black dot, which should typically mean the bot is preparing a response.

However, this goes on for minutes on end without any response to prompts or queries. An update from a user, Kevin in Ohio, confirms the story is different across the versions.

He stated that as of 1:20 pm on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, some versions are working while others are not.

"O3 seems to be working, if a bit slow. 4o responded once, then went silent. 4o-mini is responding, seems fine. 4o-mini-high is responding, seems ok. 4.1 is responding, but pretty slow."

It has been confirmed that the bot is still down in several countries, including Nigeria, New Zealand, and Indonesia.

Even for users who are able to log in, it provides a delayed response to the first prompt, and then the glitches begin from the second prompt.

Work stalled as Chat-GPT refused to respond

One user, Paul in Auckland, New Zealand, said in his update.

"ChatGPT is down, getting exactly the same message as others are reporting, but this is the tip of the iceberg. A moderate to power user, I use ChatGPT to work out hours billed to clients and coordinate workflows for my multimedia archiving project."

"Been having issues for a while on/off, just general sluggishness, ChatGPT taking ages to respond. Occasionally, I send a message to it, and it doesn't acknowledge it; it just acts as if I didn’t send it after I hit enter, despite the message going through. It just doesn’t get processed by ChatGPT, and earlier this failed about five times before it finally responded, then it went bad again."

Cyril, a Data Analyst from Lagos, Nigeria, confirmed that the situation is the same in Nigeria. He shared a screenshot of his work screen with Legit.ng confirming that the chatbot continued blinking for minutes without sending any response.

Up till about 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 10 June, 2025, the bot had yet to respond to the inquiry.

Some versions are up, but working slowly

Another Chat-GPT user, Linda Umezurike, told Legit.ng that the chatbot is functioning albeit very sluggishly.

Linda, who is a content creator and host of Shattered Silence Podcast, shared a screen recording showing that the bot took as much as 5 minutes before responding to a query.

This confirms earlier updates from Kevin that some versions are up and working, but still very sluggish.

Law graduate gets NNPC job after using Chat-GPT

Legit.ng earlier reported that a law graduate secured a job with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) after using Chat-GPT to prepare.

The happy applicant shared on X that he qualified for an interview after participating in the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the NNPCL recruitment exercise.

He then used the chatbot to predict interview questions and prepare for them, and reported that the chatbot was very accurate in his predictions, helping him to land the job role.

