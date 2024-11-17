Google has unveiled a raft of new security features to protect Android phone users from theft and data breaches

Google integrated advanced technologies such as AI and biometric authentication into its new security features to combat theft threats

The tech giant revealed that a cornerstone of these new features is the Theft Detection Lock, an AI-enabled feature

The development comes in response to the rising phone theft across several regions, including South Africa, where about 19% of mobile phone users reported losing their devices in 2023.

Phone theft rising in Africa

The GSMA Consumer survey data shows that the trend is troubling in other African countries, including Nigeria. Phone theft rates hit 61% in Kenya and 31% in Uganda, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

Devices that can access the new features

The updates are now available worldwide via a Google Play update for Android 10+ and Android 15 devices.

The post disclosed that if the system detects a possible theft, it automatically locks the device’s screen to prevent unauthorised access.

Also, Google introduced Offline Device Lock, which activates a phone to bypass remote tracking or wiping if it is removed from the internet.

Exciting new anti-theft features

During the offline period, the device automatically locks to protect the user’s data. The feature allows users to secure their devices remotely without needing Google account details.

Users can quickly lock their phones by visiting Android.com/lock and entering verified phone numbers.

The feature integrates seamlessly with Find My Device, allowing users to locate, secure or remotely wipe their devices if lost or stolen.

The company also urges users to regularly back up their data to minimise potential loss during remote wipes.

The tech firm has also boosted preventive measures, requiring PIN, password, or biometric authentication to access sensitive settings like Find My Device.

No more resetting Android phones

Multiple failed login attempts will trigger a lockdown to prevent password-guessing attacks.

According to reports, the Factory Reset Protection feature has been boosted to make it more challenging for thieves to reset a stolen device without the original Good account details, reducing resale value.

Google said it will introduce the Identity Check feature later this year. This feature will require biometric authentication to access crucial settings and provide additional protection.

