Africa’s leading crypto-trading platform, Zabira, is getting set to celebrate its sixth anniversary in August, 2025. The event is expected to bring exclusive feature announcements, collaborations, and exciting updates to new and existing users.

During Zabira’s fifth anniversary in 2024, the all-in-one payment company launched the Zabira pro-app, which allows users to buy, store, trade, and sell cryptocurrencies and gift cards, offering features like a multi-currency wallet for payments and utility bill payments.

With just a few months to Zabira’s sixth anniversary, the company’s achievements have set the stage for its next big innovations in crypto and digital finance.

As 2025 unfolds, the crypto industry continues its rapid evolution, and Zabira remains ahead of the curve by actively shaping the future of digital finance with groundbreaking partnerships and participation in major tech festivals.

Through strategic collaborations with Solana through Superteam, involvement in Lagos Tech Fest, and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), Zabira is proving that innovation isn’t just about technology, it’s about community impact and accessibility.

Zabira teams up with Solana

Zabira joined forces with Solana via Superteam, one of the most efficient blockchain networks in the world. This partnership enhances transaction speed, scalability, and affordability, giving users access to seamless and secure digital transactions which is at the core of the company’s goals.

By integrating Solana’s blockchain technology, Zabira is ensuring its users experience low fees and lightning-fast processing, making it one of the most competitive platforms in the industry. Whether you're swapping crypto or funding your wallet, Zabira’s new capabilities put efficiency and convenience first.

Zabira at Lagos Tech Fest

In addition to forging powerful alliances, Zabira made its mark at Lagos Tech Fest, one of the most prestigious tech gatherings in Africa by being one of its sponsors. This festival which took place in February 2025 attracted some of the brightest minds in blockchain, fintech, and digital innovation.

At Lagos Tech Fest, Zabira showcased how its platform is disrupting traditional finance by making cryptocurrency more accessible, scalable, and secure. Attendees also gained insights into Zabira’s vision, including upcoming features and innovations that will define the next phase of digital finance.

The all-in-one digital asset company isn’t just about financial innovation, it’s also about giving back. Zabira has actively engaged in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, one of which includes supporting the Lagos State University, LASU’s Student Union Week.

Zabira played a key role in organizing and sponsoring events such as the Mr. and Miss LASU pageant, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and education. Through this initiative, Zabira is fostering leadership, creativity, and community development, proving that its impact extends far beyond crypto transactions.

Benefits of using Zabira

Zabira’s state of the art platform for cryptocurrency trading, gift card exchanges and utility bill payments among other things, are some of the ways its users are empowered to manage the digital economy with ease. Some of the benefits of using Zabira’s all-in-one platform includes:

● 60-Second Crypto and Gift Card Processing

● One Rate for All Cryptocurrencies

● Zero Fees on Fiat Currency Deposits

● 24/7 Customer Service

While many other trading platforms claim innovation, Zabira combines speed, security, and strategic partnerships such as their collaboration with Solana to redefine the crypto experience. Unlike competitors, Zabira is not only improving transaction efficiency but also engaging with tech leaders and the community to ensure digital finance is more accessible and impactful.

Unlike competitors, Zabira is not only improving transaction efficiency but also engaging with tech leaders and the community to ensure digital finance is more accessible and impactful.

To find out more up to date information about Zabira, connect with them on Instagram (@thezabira), Facebook (Zabira Facebook), X (@thezabira), Linkedin, Telegram and TikTok.

