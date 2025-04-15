Aba Power Plc recently announced its plans to end estimated billing in its franchise area

The electricity distribution company has partnered with international and domestic vendors to achieve this goal

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created in this initiative as the vendors work to meet the deadline

Following Aba Power Plc's announcement to roll out 40,000 prepaid meters to its customers, the electricity distribution company has now unveiled plans to create hundreds of new jobs.

The meter assembling and installation will be handled by several meter manufacturers with whom the DisCo has entered into agreements, and this collaboration is expected to create 350 direct jobs.

This is coming after the company was celebrated as the first Nigerian DisCo to achieve one month of uninterrupted power supply in a long while.

Senior Manager for Brand and Communication at Aba Power, Edise Ekong, explained that the initiative will begin with three-meter vendors. The target is to accelerate meter coverage across the company's franchise area.

Metering Initiative to Create 350 New Jobs

Each of the three vendors—Kayz Consortium, Chint Power, and Eve Electric—will employ meter assemblers, installers, transporters, warehouse hands, and security staff to manage the installation process.

Ekong noted that over 100 jobs would be created at each of the companies partnering with Aba Power, the SUN reports.

Kayz Consortium, one of the partners, has already begun assembling a 130-man workforce to assemble 90,000 meters between April and December 2025.

To oversee the task, eight expatriates have been contracted to work with the team, ensuring quality standards in the assembly and installation process.

The expatriates are expected to depart by December 2025, with the Nigerian workforce taking over the operations.

Ekong explained;

“The expatriates will return to their home country when they conclude their supervision of the meter assembling, having trained enough of our people to continue assembling and installing the meters. These are representatives of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from China, and their presence ensures quality assurance in assembling and installing the meters in the field.”

The Managing Director of Kayz Consortium, Prince Kalu, confirmed that meter assembly operations will take place at Aba Power’s premises in Osisioma Industrial Layout. 20,000 prepaid meters will be installed in the Aba Ring-fenced area in April 2025.

Aba Power Partners Vendors for Meter Rollout

The other two vendors – Chint Power and Eve Electric – are based in China, but will be deploying 34 professional installers to lead the meter installations starting from May 2025.

Nigerian companies like HAMPOC Utilities Limited and M.E. Meters will also be contributing to accelerate metering efforts across the state, targeting 17 local government areas.

Aba Power aims to end estimated billing

Aba Power is determined to phase out estimated billing and has made plans to provide modern prepaid meters to over 350,000 customers in its service area. Ekong emphasized the importance of meters for transparency and accountability:

Ekong explained that prepaid meters increase transparency and accountability by ensuring that customers pay for what they use. It will also reduce complaints of exploitation, resulting in a win for all.

This initiative aligns with the federal government's plan to meter all Nigerian households, even offering a 10-year payment plan for customers who cannot afford the full fees.

Aba Power set to install 40,000 meters in two months

In related news, Nigeria’s first integrated electricity distribution company (DisCo), Aba Power, has shared plans to roll out meters massively from next week.

As a result, the company has formed a high-powered team of 10 individuals led by Alfred Ategie, the head of the metering team.

The plan is to install 20,000 modern prepaid meters in April and another 20,000 in May 2025.

