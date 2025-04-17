…Bridging Cultures and Breaking Barriers With the Power of AI

Legit.ng Wins WAN-IFRA’s 2025 Award for Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

Source: Original

Legit.ng won the “Best Use of AI in the Newsroom” award at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 for its innovative project, Hausa AI News, which leverages AI to produce and enhance news content in the Hausa language.

The project led to significant editorial and audience growth, including an 18% increase in page views, a 55% rise in user engagement, and a 6% boost in Hausa-language story output within its first month.

WAN-IFRA praised Legit.ng’s responsible and inclusive use of AI, with editorial leadership reaffirming their commitment to ethical AI implementation that amplifies indigenous voices without replacing human journalists.

In a year marked by rapid evolution in digital journalism, Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital news organization, has emerged as a trailblazer, clinching the Best Use of AI in the Newsroom award at the renowned Digital Media Awards Africa 2025, hosted by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The winning initiative, titled “Hausa AI News: Amplifying Indigenous Voices with Technology,” is a bold step in tackling a longstanding challenge in Nigerian media—the underrepresentation of indigenous languages. At the heart of the project lies a powerful idea: What if AI could not only speed up journalism but also help underserved communities access reliable, relevant news in their native tongue?

Giving Hausa a Digital Voice

In June 2024, Legit.ng launched an AI-powered newsroom operation focused on producing high-quality news content in Hausa, one of Africa’s most widely spoken indigenous languages. Through a combination of machine translation, AI-assisted fact-checking, and editorial oversight, the platform dramatically cut production time—from one hour per article to just 30 minutes—while increasing content output and readership.

“This project is not only about efficiency; it is also about access. It addresses respect for language, culture, and identity,” said Rahaman Abiola, Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief. “We wanted to show that AI can do more than just automate. It can amplify the voices that have long been widely left out of the digital conversation. This award is a win for every Hausa-speaking individual who deserves quality journalism in their own language.”

The Power of Ethical AI

WAN-IFRA’s jury praised the project for its responsible and human-centered implementation of AI, noting that Legit.ng ensured AI "does not replace journalists but, instead, enables them to serve people in more ways." From debunking fake election news in real time to crafting culturally accurate translations, the initiative has set a new benchmark in using AI not just as a tool, but as a newsroom ally.

Rocío Valderrábano, WAN-IFRA’s Digital Revenue Network Project Manager, extended her congratulations on behalf of the WAN-IFRA team, saying:

“Legit.ng’s work and dedication have truly amazed us. This recognition highlights your work's quality, innovation, and impact within the news media industry. We look forward to seeing more from Legit.ng in the years ahead.”

A New Chapter in Journalism

In addition to improving content production and accuracy, the initiative led to a 6% growth in Hausa story output within its first month of launch, an 18% increase in page views, and a 55% rise in user engagement time, further proving that readers are not only hungry for news, but they’re also hungry for news that reflects their voice.

Speaking on the strategic vision behind the project, Felix Imoh, Legit.ng’s Public Relations Manager, shared:

“There is often a temptation to see AI as a threat to journalism. But at Legit.ng, we see it differently. We see AI as a bridge, one that connects our newsroom to the people we serve, especially those who have been ignored for too long. Winning this award tells us we’re on the right path, and we’re just getting started.”

This recognition by WAN-IFRA positions Legit.ng at the forefront of AI innovation in African journalism and sets a powerful example for how local media can responsibly embrace cutting-edge technology while uplifting marginalized voices. As Legit.ng celebrates this milestone, it also reaffirms its commitment to ethical journalism, inclusive innovation, and the power of technology to tell stories that matter in every language.

About WAN-IFRA:

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is a global organization of news publishers representing more than 18,000 publications, 15,000 online sites, and over 3,000 organizations in over 120 countries. Its Digital Media Awards recognize the best digital innovation across newsrooms around the world.

Source: Legit.ng