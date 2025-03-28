MTN has disclosed that it has successfully trialled Africa’s first phone call via satellite in partnership with American company Lynk

The company said it has been exploring partnerships with satellite companies to overcome the shortcomings of rural connectivity

The telecom company said the phone call was made in Vryburg, South Africa and allowed companies to test voice calls and SMS

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

MTN South Africa, in partnership with an American low-earth orbit (LEO) provider, Lynk, revealed on Thursday, March 27, 2025, that it has made Africa’s first phone call through satellite, showing a potential boost for telecom coverage.

The telecom giant has been exploring partnerships with satellite providers to circumvent the limitations of rural connectivity.

MTN rivals Starlink in Africa's first direct-to-satellite phone calls. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

MTN records success in satellite phone calls

Satellites, especially LEO models, can provide high-speed internet in places where deploying terrestrial infrastructure is expensive or impossible.

Reports say the phone call was made in Vryburg, South Africa. This allows firms to trial voice call quality and SMS capabilities over an LEO satellite connection.

Per the report, the technical test was part of MTN’s work to find potential solutions to the inhibitions of providing coverage in underserved, rural and remote areas.

MTN South Africa’s chief executive officer, Charles Molapisi, stated that the call proved the telco's ability to complement its terrestrial-based cell towers and other infrastructure with other low-earth orbits.

He said the implications of potentially leveraging satellite partnerships will not only allow MTN to achieve its goal of 99% broadband population coverage but also benefit users in South Africa.

MTN collaborates with Starlink, others

Lynk’s chief commercial officer, Dan Dooley, said that the successful trial was the first time a satellite phone call was made in South Africa with an unmodified phone.

The companies said the tests were approved by the telecoms regulator, ICASA, which allowed them to use radio frequencies on MTN-based spectrum for the test.

MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita, said in 2024 that the firm was exploring collaborations with satellite firms, saying that to keep customers and businesses connected at all times, it would adopt satellite as an additional technology form.

The telecom company collaborated with Omnispace, OneWeb, Starlink, Lynk Global, and AST SpaceMobile to test various connectivity solutions.

MTN to leverage Lynk's infrastructure for its direct-to-satellite phone calls Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

According to GSMA Intelligence, telecom operators across Sub-Saharan Africa will unlock about $30 billion in revenue by 2035 when satellite solutions become more mainstream.

Source: Legit.ng