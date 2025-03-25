A digital infrastructure company, Rack Centre, has announced that it is set to commission its 12 megawatt Lagos hub, estimated at $120 million

The company said the centre, called LGS2, will boost connectivity and increase its presence in Africa

The facility is reportedly touted to be the largest in Africa and will help companies that depend on data for operations

A carrier-neutral data centre operator, Rack Centre is set to commission its new 12MW Lagos data hub on April 10, 2025, estimated at $120 million.

The LGS2 centre will increase the digital infrastructure company’s presence in West Africa and add 3,240 square meters of white space and six data halls, with 2MW IT load.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to attend Rack Centre commissioning in Lagos.

Source: Getty Images

Rack Centre to boost connectivity

The facility will also host four Meet-Me-Rooms, boosting connectivity to international, regional, and local service providers.

According to a Punch report, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will attend the commission ceremony.

Rack Centre reportedly operated a 1.5MW facility and said that the expansion aligns with its long-term strategy to boost carrier-neutral connectivity and support data-driven businesses in Nigeria and Africa.

The new facility is a $120 million investment

Estimates show that a 1MW data centre costs about $10 million, which means the 12MW facility will cost about $120 million in investment.

The company’s chief executive officer, Lars Johannisson, disclosed that the move is a triple-digit million-dollar investment and the largest in West Africa.

He said with the commissioning of the project, the operator is increasing the installed base of data centre capacity in Nigeria.

Johannisson said:

“This expansion establishes us as a hyperscale-ready, AI-enabled facility designed to meet the growing demands of Nigeria’s digital economy.”

The Lagos hub is touted as West Africa’s largest AI-ready data centre, equipped with energy-efficient cooling systems and sustainability infrastructure.

The centre will halt capital flight

The investment shows the company’s commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation.

Folu Aderibigbe, the company’s chief sales and marketing officer, said the new facility would boost Nigeria’s data sovereignty by ensuring that data generated is stored and processed in the country and remains under national supervision.

He revealed that businesses depending on data storage and processing would benefit from lower operational costs.

Aderibigbe said:

“The facility will reduce capital flight by keeping data in Nigeria, eliminating the need to spend foreign currency on cloud services hosted abroad.”

Visa to build a data centre in Nigeria

The development comes a few days after Visa, the international payment company, disclosed plans to establish a data centre in Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima praised Visa Inc.'s significant investment commitment as the multinational payment solutions provider strives to build data centre infrastructure in Nigeria.

Visa announces another project in Nigeria after Moniepoint and interswitch investment.

Source: Getty Images

The company's dedication to the Nigerian market was reiterated by Visa's Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), Andrew Torre, during a courtesy call at the State House in Abuja.

According to him, Visa has already made over $1 billion in investments in the nation, including a $200 million investment in Interswitch, a strategic alliance with MoniePoint to improve digital payment systems, and cooperation with ThriveAgric to strengthen food security and assist smallholder farmers.

Torre said:

“While Visa Inc has been making investments and will continue to make these investments in Nigeria, the plan to site the data centre infrastructure is aimed at bringing new technologies into the Nigerian market that would bolster the nation’s growing digital economy.”

Google, others invest $110m in Moniepoint

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of Nigeria’s fintech giants, Moniepoint, which also operates as a microfinance bank, has raised $110 million in equity financing, achieving unicorn status.

Other new investors include Google’s Africa Investment Fund, Verod Capital and Lightrock, an existing investor.

Moniepoint said it will use the fund to accelerate its growth across Africa and build an all-in-one, seamlessly integrated platform for businesses.

