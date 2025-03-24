Nigeria’s fourth largest network operator, 9Mobile, has refuted rumours that it is planning to shut down its operations in Nigeria

The telco revealed in a recent statement that the reported shutdown aimed at causing panic among its customers

9Mobile has been facing network challenges, with subscribers accusing it of blocking Mobile Number Portability (MNP), which it denies

One of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, 9Mobile, has refuted rumours saying it plans to shut down its operations in Nigeria.

The telco, which is battling a decline in its subscriber base, has seen more customers leave its network over reported outages.

9Mobile denies blocking customers from porting

A recent report by Legit.ng disclosed that the telecom company is allegedly blocking subscribers from porting to other networks, leading to frustration among its customers. 9Mobile has since denied the report.

However, the telco’s subscribers had reportedly decried its poor service in Nigeria, saying they go several days without network services.

The company, however, disclosed in a statement that the reported planned shutdown was false and misleading, saying that the report aimed at causing panic among its customers.

The telecom firm said it understands the problems facing some of its subscribers, especially with Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

“We want to clarify that 9mobile has never restricted customers from porting to other networks, the company said.

According to the statement, the telco said it remains committed to industry regulations to deliver fair, transparent, and customer-centric services.

It disclosed that the issue of MNP has now been resolved, saying some minor challenges may still occur due to ongoing system upgrades.

9Mobile assures of service improvements

9Mobile stated that it embodies the resilient Nigerian spirit and remains committed to overcoming its challenges.

TheCable reports that the nation’s fourth largest network operator said it acknowledges the temporary service disruptions experienced by some customers in some locations.

9Mobile said:

“However, we assure you that these disruptions are part of a broader transformation effort aimed at modernizing our infrastructure and improving overall service quality.”

9Mobile affirmed ongoing investments in network upgrades and service expansion, which will soon yield results, improve services, and ensure reliable connectivity for its customers.

A new MTN deal to revive the 9Mobile network

Legit.ng earlier reported that 9Mobile subscribers will soon smile as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is reportedly set to approve the company’s roaming and spectrum-sharing deal with MTN Nigeria.

When finalised, 9Mobile can leverage MTN Nigeria’s national spectrum infrastructure to revamp its ailing network, which has frustrated subscribers.

The new deal has been in the pipeline since the regulator allowed the companies to test national roaming services for three months five years ago.

BusinessDay quoted an NCC source as saying that the commission has yet to approve the deal but will do so since it is a national roaming arrangement, and Nigeria’s fourth-largest mobile network operator can use MTN’s resources.

According to the report, in 2023, MTN’s spokesman, Nompilo Morafor, hinted at the deal, saying MTN is looking to acquire 9Mobile’s spectrum as MTN Nigeria has been exploring national roaming opportunities in the country, which aligns with its strategy.

Beleaguered 9Mobile has faced challenging times since its technical partner and investors left. LH Telecoms Limited recently acquired the telecom company.

Nigerian billionaire, others battle over 9mobile ownership

Legit.ng earlier reported that A federal high court in Abuja has resumed hearings, further complicating the continuing battle over ownership and management of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service, or EMTS, the holder and operator of the 9Mobile telecommunication license.

Vanguard reported that Keystone Bank has applied to join the complaint as a party, together with a proposed statement of defence and counterclaim that reveals triable issues and shows the applicant's interest in the case.

Among other things, the bank is requesting in its counterclaim that the resolution of the fifth defendant, which was passed on December 7, 2023, reducing the third defendant's percentage stake, interest, or shareholding in the sixth defendant to counterclaim to about 4.5 per cent and raising the share capital of the sixth defendant to a counterclaim from N90,000,000 to N2,000,000,000, is void.

