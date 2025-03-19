Many 9Mobile subscribers have complained about their inability to switch to other networks amid challenges at the firm

Analysts have disclosed that 9Mobile may be blocking porting requests from rival telecom firms as more subscribers seek to leave the telco

9Mobile emerged as the biggest loser of customers in January 2025, with over 6,000 subscribers porting their numbers to other networks

A growing number of 9Mobile subscribers have lamented their inability to switch to other networks in February, with experts alleging that the embattled telco may be deliberately blocking porting requests.

The development has raised concerns among industry watchers, with the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NTACOMS) asking the Nigerian Communications Commission to intervene.

9Mobile subscribers lament prolonged outages

In January 2025, 9Mobile emerged as the biggest loser of subscribers. Many of its customers switched to other networks amid ongoing infrastructure problems at the telco.

Many subscribers have reported that 9Mobile’s services have become shambolic as they sometimes go without services for days.

The telecommunication company’s subscriber base has declined, remaining stagnant at 3.2 million for three months. This is a drop from 23.4 million in 2015 when it controlled 15.7% of the market share.

Other telcos have reported a surge in 9Mobile subscribers wishing to port their numbers to either rival Airtel or MTN.

According to reports, other service providers say 9Mobile subscribers have reported protracted issues with the company, prompting them to request to port their lines, which is then blocked by the firm.

NATCOMS moves to intervene

In 2023, NCC introduced the Mobile Number Portability, allowing telecom subscribers to switch providers while retaining their original phone numbers.

The process involves submitting a porting request at a preferred network provider’s office, leading the operator to initiate a transfer request to the subscriber's current network.

Punch reports that NATCOMS president, Deolu Ogunbanjo said if porting is no longer possible, then it becomes a serious challenge.

The NCC and 9Mobile representatives have yet to respond to inquiries on the issue.

6,000 subscribers desert 9Mobile

New NCC data shows that mobile number portability increased by 190% in January 2025, with 8,708 subscribers switching networks relative to 2,998 recorded in December 2024.

9Mobile recorded the highest subscriber losses, with 6,716 customers leaving the telco for rivals.

Despite this increase in porting activity, only seven customers joined 9Mobile in January.

9Mobile subscribers have reported network challenges including auto data renewals without consent, and poor customer service, leading to many porting their numbers to other network providers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that in July 2024, subscribers endured a six-day nationwide outage after multiple fibre cuts. 9Mobile apologised and assured customers that the issue had been rectified.

Another company acquires 9Mobile

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the approvals of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, operating under the trade name 9Mobile, announced the completion of an equity investment by LH Telecommunication Limited.

The investment, which was approved by African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), the senior lender to 9Mobile, in May 2023, resulted in a change in control of 9Mobile in favour of the new investor.

The new investor was issued new shares amounting to 95.5% of 9Mobile in consideration for injecting fresh capital into the company.

